Morgan City police radio logs for May 5-6
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, May 5
7:01 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Alarm.
7:33 a.m. 700 block of Avoca Road; Open door.
9:27 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Missing person located.
10:33 a.m. Halsey and Chennault streets area; Disturbance.
11:43 a.m. 200 block of Third Street; Alarm.
11:59 a.m. 100 block of Brownell Street; Complaint.
12:09 p.m. 100 block of Brownell Street; Animal complaint.
12:14 p.m. 300 block of Barrow Street; Hang up call.
12:26 p.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Complaint.
12:44 p.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.
12:58 p.m. 600 block of Grove Street; Complaint.
1:19 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Disturbance.
2:43 p.m. 200 block of Bowman Street; Animal complaint.
3:21 p.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Telephone harassment.
3:36 p.m. 200 block of Halsey Street; Loud music.
3:47 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Frequent patrol.
5:10 p.m. Morgan City area; Telephone harassment.
5:49 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear; Alarm.
6:56 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Removal of subject.
7:51 p.m. 3000 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.
8:50 p.m. 2300 block of Cypress Street; Welfare concern.
9:41 p.m. 500 block of Leona Street; Removal of subject.
9:56 p.m. 1600 block of North Second Street; Complaint.
10:15 p.m. Bush Street; Suspicious subject.
10:27 p.m. Bush Street; Suspicious subject.
10:49 p.m. 1500 block of Second Street; Medical.
10:50 p.m. Federal Avenue and Onstead Street; Disturbance.
Wednesday, May 6
12:56 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.
2:08 a.m. 7000 block of South Railroad Avenue; 911 hang up.
2:19 a.m. 3200 block of Susan Drive; Medical.
4:18 a.m. Fourth and Grove streets; Suspicious subject.