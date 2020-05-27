Morgan City police radio logs for May 26-27

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, May 26

5:40 a.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

7 a.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Stand by.

7:30 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Complaint.

8:15 a.m. 800 block of Freret Street; Animal.

9:10 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Harassment.

11:14 a.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.

11:24 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Accident.

12:44 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Missing person.

12:54 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driver.

3:16 p.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Mentally unwell person.

3:44 p.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Noise complaint.

4:07 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Forgery.

4:54 p.m. Brownell Homes; Complaint.

5:01 p.m. 900 block of Short Street; Complaint.

5:06 p.m. La. 182; Complaint.

5:14 p.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Complaint.

6:18 p.m. 300 block of Garber Street; Complaint.

6:37 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.

7:05 p.m. 300 block of Ninth Street; Utility.

7:44 p.m. Egle Street; Complaint.

7:54 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Criminal damage to property.

8:02 p.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Complaint.

8:21 p.m. 600 block of Everett Street; Complaint.

9:44 p.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Disturbance.

9:46 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Medical.

10:03 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.

10:38 p.m. 900 block of Birch Street; Disturbance.

10:50 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Animal complaint.

11:10 p.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.

11:20 p.m. Victor II and Martin Luther King boulevards; Assistance.

Wednesday, May 27

12:42 a.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Complaint.

2:32 a.m. 1000 block of Sixth Street; Utility.

2:38 a.m. Fig Street and La. 70; Arrest.

3:29 a.m. Wren Street; Complaint.

4:06 a.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Assistance.