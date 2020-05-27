Morgan City police radio logs for May 23-26
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Saturday, May 23
8:14 a.m. 100 block Wren; Disturbance.
1:16 p.m. 7200 block La. 182; Complaint.
2:12 p.m. 200 block Belanger; Disturbance.
3:45 p.m. La. 182-U.S. 90 junction; Accident.
5:32 p.m. Federal and Brashear; Welfare concern.
6:25 p.m. 2000 block Allison; Fight.
7 p.m. Lake End Park; Patrol.
7:19 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite; Battery.
7:39 p.m. 3200 block Vine; Loud music.
7:42 p.m. 500 block Levee Road; Disturbance.
7:54 p.m. 300 block Egle; Animal complaint.
8:46 p.m. 7400 block La. 182 Medical emergency.
9:18 p.m. 700 block Freret; Suspicious vehicle.
9:23 p.m. 1000 block Second; Suspicious person.
9:58 p.m. 3100 block Tammy; Stand by.
10:53 p.m. 100 block Brashear; Fire alarm.
Sunday, May 24
12:22 a.m. 1100 block Marguerite; Assist.
1:16 a.m. 600 block Bush; Disturbance.
1:31 a.m. 400 block Halsey; Complaint.
2:44 a.m. 1300 block Oil Tank Alley; Disturbance.
2:52 a.m. 6300 block La. 182; Fight.
Monday, May 25
8:25 a.m. Justa and Allison streets; Animal.
9:01 a.m. 1200 block of Onstead Street; Medical.
9:12 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Civil matter.
9:19 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Debris in road.
10:30 a.m. U.S. 90; Accident.
11:38 a.m. 300 block of Lawrence Street; Complaint.
2:44 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.
4:39 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Complaint.
6:08 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Arrest.
6:27 p.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.
6:46 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
7:55 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Stand by.
8:51 p.m. 1100 block of Chester Bowles Street; Assistance.
8:52 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Complaint.
9:03 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Medical.
9:14 p.m. La. 70/U.S. 90 junctions; Complaint.
9:18 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Medical.
9:45 p.m. 600 block of Seventh Street; Removal of subject.
9:46 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Patrol request.
9:53 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.
10:26 p.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Medical.
10:43 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
11:13 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.
11:30 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.
Tuesday, May 26
12:36 a.m. 1000 block of Missouri Street; Juvenile problem.
3:42 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Alarm.