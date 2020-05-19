Morgan City police radio logs for May 17-18

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, May 15

6:58 a.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Animal complaint.

7:45 a.m. 1300 block of Oil Tank Alley; Theft.

8:13 a.m. 2700 block of Shaw Drive; Complaint.

8:32 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Complaint.

9:48 a.m. 900 block of Onstead Street; Complaint.

10:02 a.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Civil.

10:10 a.m. 400 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.

11:07 a.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Welfare concern.

11:20 a.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.

12:10 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Theft.

1:08 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

1:23 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Complaint.

2:21 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Complaint.

2:28 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driver.

2:39 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.

2:49 p.m. 1000 block of Front Street; Assistance.

3:19 p.m. 1000 block of Fourth Street; Theft.

3:29 p.m. 1200 block of Fig Street; Suspicious subject.

3:31 p.m. 1200 block of Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.

3:38 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Warrant.

3:55 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.

4:39 p.m. 500 block of Louisa Street; Complaint.

5:44 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

6:32 p.m. 1600 block of Second Street; Arrest.

7:38 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

8:17 p.m. Brashear Avenue and Fourth Street; Suspicious person.

8:33 p.m. 400 block of Bush Street; Utilities.

8:34 p.m. Myrtle Street and Railroad Avenue; Patrols.

9:06 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Stand by.

9:11 p.m. 400 block of Garber Street; Complaint.

9:21 p.m. 400 block of Bush Street; Theft.

10:26 p.m. 900 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.

11:11 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

Saturday, May 16

12:18 a.m. 300 block of Cardinal Street; Complaint.

2:12 a.m. 1100 block of General Clark Street; Mentally unwell person.

7:53 a.m. Victor II Boulevard and Brashear Avenue; Crash.

7:53 a.m. Marquis Manor; Alarm.

8:47 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Removal of subject.

10:53 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Complaint.

11:03 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

12:03 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Hit and run.

12:07 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Warrant.

12:34 p.m. Federal Avenue and Greenwood Street; Assistance.

1:47 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Telephone harassment.

2:31 p.m. 300 block of Barrow Street; 911 hang up.

2:39 p.m. Glenwood Street; Patrol request.

4:09 p.m. David Drive; Traffic incident.

4:31 p.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Animal complaint.

8:31 p.m. 100 block of North Everett Street; Disturbance.

10:06 p.m. 500 block of Franklin Street; Loud music.

10:18 p.m. 900 block of Florence Street; Loud music.

10:45 p.m. 700 block of Sixth Street; Loud music.

11 p.m. 700 block of Sixth Street; Medical.

11:02 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Drunk person.

11:24 p.m. Brashear Avenue; Traffic incident.

Sunday, May 17

12:14 a.m. 900 block of Fourth Street; Loud music.

12:28 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.

12:32 a.m. 800 block of Alabama Street; Animal complaint.

12:51 a.m. 700 block of Hilda Street; Disturbance.

5:11 a.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

5:12 a.m. 1200 block of Clothilde Street; Alarm.

5:13 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

6:14 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.

6:17 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

6:56 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

7:04 a.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard; Reckless driver.

8:49 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.

8:59 a.m. 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

9:43 a.m. 1400 block of Sandra Street; Alarm.

10:22 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182 East; Juvenile problem.

11:21 a.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Traffic incident.

11:50 a.m. 1000 block of Hickory Street; Traffic incident.

12:21 p.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Theft.

12:23 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Recovered property.

1:01 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182 East; Remove subject.

1:35 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Domestic.

2:13 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Animal complaint.

2:35 p.m. Clothilde Street; Fire.

4:03 p.m. 2400 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical.

4:55 p.m. Levee Road; Traffic incident.

4:56 p.m. Short Street; Traffic incident.

6:29 p.m. Everett Street; Complaint.

7:16 p.m. Ochsner St. Mary; Complaint.

8:18 p.m. 3200 block of Vine Drive; Complaint.

8:29 p.m. 500 block of Leona Street; Disturbance.

8:40 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Removal of subject.

9:19 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Complaint.

9:27 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Alarm.

10:15 p.m. Apple Street; Medical.

11:40 p.m. La. 70; Car trouble.

Monday, May 18

1:45 a.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Reckless driver.

3:30 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

3:43 a.m. 600 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.

4:07 a.m. 900 block of Willard Street; Complaint.

4:39 a.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.