Morgan City police radio logs for May 17-18
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department.
Friday, May 15
6:58 a.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Animal complaint.
7:45 a.m. 1300 block of Oil Tank Alley; Theft.
8:13 a.m. 2700 block of Shaw Drive; Complaint.
8:32 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Complaint.
9:48 a.m. 900 block of Onstead Street; Complaint.
10:02 a.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Civil.
10:10 a.m. 400 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.
11:07 a.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Welfare concern.
11:20 a.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.
12:10 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Theft.
1:08 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
1:23 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Complaint.
2:21 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Complaint.
2:28 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driver.
2:39 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.
2:49 p.m. 1000 block of Front Street; Assistance.
3:19 p.m. 1000 block of Fourth Street; Theft.
3:29 p.m. 1200 block of Fig Street; Suspicious subject.
3:31 p.m. 1200 block of Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.
3:38 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Warrant.
3:55 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.
4:39 p.m. 500 block of Louisa Street; Complaint.
5:44 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.
6:32 p.m. 1600 block of Second Street; Arrest.
7:38 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
8:17 p.m. Brashear Avenue and Fourth Street; Suspicious person.
8:33 p.m. 400 block of Bush Street; Utilities.
8:34 p.m. Myrtle Street and Railroad Avenue; Patrols.
9:06 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Stand by.
9:11 p.m. 400 block of Garber Street; Complaint.
9:21 p.m. 400 block of Bush Street; Theft.
10:26 p.m. 900 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.
11:11 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
Saturday, May 16
12:18 a.m. 300 block of Cardinal Street; Complaint.
2:12 a.m. 1100 block of General Clark Street; Mentally unwell person.
7:53 a.m. Victor II Boulevard and Brashear Avenue; Crash.
7:53 a.m. Marquis Manor; Alarm.
8:47 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Removal of subject.
10:53 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Complaint.
11:03 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
12:03 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Hit and run.
12:07 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Warrant.
12:34 p.m. Federal Avenue and Greenwood Street; Assistance.
1:47 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Telephone harassment.
2:31 p.m. 300 block of Barrow Street; 911 hang up.
2:39 p.m. Glenwood Street; Patrol request.
4:09 p.m. David Drive; Traffic incident.
4:31 p.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Animal complaint.
8:31 p.m. 100 block of North Everett Street; Disturbance.
10:06 p.m. 500 block of Franklin Street; Loud music.
10:18 p.m. 900 block of Florence Street; Loud music.
10:45 p.m. 700 block of Sixth Street; Loud music.
11 p.m. 700 block of Sixth Street; Medical.
11:02 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Drunk person.
11:24 p.m. Brashear Avenue; Traffic incident.
Sunday, May 17
12:14 a.m. 900 block of Fourth Street; Loud music.
12:28 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.
12:32 a.m. 800 block of Alabama Street; Animal complaint.
12:51 a.m. 700 block of Hilda Street; Disturbance.
5:11 a.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.
5:12 a.m. 1200 block of Clothilde Street; Alarm.
5:13 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
6:14 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.
6:17 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
6:56 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
7:04 a.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard; Reckless driver.
8:49 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.
8:59 a.m. 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.
9:43 a.m. 1400 block of Sandra Street; Alarm.
10:22 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182 East; Juvenile problem.
11:21 a.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Traffic incident.
11:50 a.m. 1000 block of Hickory Street; Traffic incident.
12:21 p.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Theft.
12:23 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Recovered property.
1:01 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182 East; Remove subject.
1:35 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Domestic.
2:13 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Animal complaint.
2:35 p.m. Clothilde Street; Fire.
4:03 p.m. 2400 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical.
4:55 p.m. Levee Road; Traffic incident.
4:56 p.m. Short Street; Traffic incident.
6:29 p.m. Everett Street; Complaint.
7:16 p.m. Ochsner St. Mary; Complaint.
8:18 p.m. 3200 block of Vine Drive; Complaint.
8:29 p.m. 500 block of Leona Street; Disturbance.
8:40 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Removal of subject.
9:19 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Complaint.
9:27 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Alarm.
10:15 p.m. Apple Street; Medical.
11:40 p.m. La. 70; Car trouble.
Monday, May 18
1:45 a.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Reckless driver.
3:30 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
3:43 a.m. 600 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.
4:07 a.m. 900 block of Willard Street; Complaint.
4:39 a.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.