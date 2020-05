Morgan City police radio logs for May 1-4

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, May 1

7:48 a.m., La. 182, escort

9:38 a.m., 6000 block La. 182, complaint

10:45 a.m., 2400 block Apple, disturbance

11:30 a.m., 800 block Brashear, accident

12:02 p.m., 1200 block McDermott, medical

1:57 p.m., Brashear Avenue, accident

2:48 p.m., 1500 block Sixth, theft

2:54 p.m., 500 block Arenz, theft

3:10 p.m., 7500 block La. 182, complaint

3:24 p.m., 1200 block Brashear, alarm

4:13 p.m., 2400 block Tupelo, complaint

4:36 p.m., 1200 block Brashear, alarm

4:38 p.m., 100 block St. Clair, harassment

6:39 p.m., 1000 block Hickory, complaint

7 p.m., 1000 block Greenwood, theft

8:28 p.m., 300 block Egle, reckless operation

8:41 p.m., 600 block Egle, medical

8:59 p.m., 300 block Aycock, alarm

9:43 p.m., 700 block Belanger, animal complaint

9:45 p.m., Onstead & Sixth, suspicious subject

10:03 p.m., 300 block Wise, medical

10:35 p.m., 1200 block Front, disturbance

10:38 p.m., 7200 block La. 182, arrest

11 p.m., 600 block Terrbonne, medical

11:17 p.m., 1100 block Federal, complaint

Saturday, May 2

2:18 a.m., 2300 block LA 70, suspicious subjects

4:39 a.m., 700 block Myrtle, assistance

8:11 a.m., 1400 block Railroad, battery

8:33 a.m., MCPD, civil matter

9:32 a.m., 500 block Bowman, harassment

9:57 a.m., Front Street, juvenile problem

10:43 a.m., Old bridge, escort

1:02 p.m., 1200 block Greenwood, alarm

2:05 p.m., 700 block Sixth, escort

2:09 p.m., 7200 block La. 182, complaint

2:38 p.m., Ochsner, complaint

4:16 p.m., 300 block Wise, medical

6:23 p.m., Victor II and Myrtle, reckless operation

6:26 p.m., 2300 block La. 70, complaint

6:42 p.m., 300 block Glenwood, medical

6:55 p.m., 1200 block Brashear, alarm

7:25 p.m., 1100 block Marguerite, complaint

8:07 p.m., Egle and Sixth, loud music

8:43 p.m., 1000 block Belanger, loud music

10:42 p.m., 900 block Fourth, complaint

Sunday, May 3

12:02 a.m., 7100 block La. 182, loud music

12:05 a.m., 7200 block La. 182, removal of subject

12:07 a.m., 1600 block Filmore, lost and found

12:24 a.m., 1600 block Victor II, loud music

2:44 a.m., 7100 block La. 182, disturbance

2:51 a.m., 700 block Fourth, suspicious subject

3:04 a.m., 400 block Levee, complaint

3:04 a.m., Oak and Railroad, suspicious subject

3:14 a.m., 600 block Terrbonne, theft

3:25 a.m., 100 block Willard, complaint

3:53 a.m.,Veterans, suspicious vehicle

4:10 a.m., U.S. 90 East, crash

4:47 a.m., 500 block Brashear suspicious vehicle

7:30 a.m., 1300 block Front, complaint

8:25 a.m., 6500 block La. 182, disturbance

8:31 a.m., MCPD, civil matter

10:05 a.m., 400 block Bush, medical

10:13 a.m., MCPD, harassment

11:16 a.m., 100 block Chennault, loud music

11:24 a.m., 1600 block Maple, animal

11:37 a.m., La. 182, suspicious vehicle

11:52 a.m., 300 block Glenwood, medical

12:37 p.m., MCPD, complaint

12:47 p.m., 200 block Chennault, drug activity

1:35 p.m., MCPD, harassment

3:05 p.m., 600 block Freret, medical

3:15 p.m., 1200 block Brashear alarm

3:30 p.m., 1400 block Ellzey, medical

3:49 p.m., Sixth Street, reckless driver

4:10 p.m., 1800 block Maple, assistance

4:20 p.m., 800 block Clothilde, complaint

5:11 p.m., 7200 block La. 182,complaint

6:02 p.m., 300 block Glenwood, medical

6:12 p.m., 700 block Myrtle, assistance

7:30 p.m., 600 block Louisa, loud music

7:42 p.m., 600 block Terrbonne, disturbance

8:07 p.m., 500 block Leona, complaint

8:23 p.m., 500 block Franklin, fire

8:39 p.m., 600 block Terrbonne, disturbance

10:31 p.m., 7200 block La. 182, standby

11:40 p.m., 6300 block La. 182, complaint

11:51 p.m., 7200 block La. 182, medical

Monday, May 4

12:14 a.m., 600 block Fifth, patrol request

12:47 a.m., 500 block Brashear, complaint

1:33 a.m., 1800 block Elm, alarm

1:48 a.m., 3100 block La. 70, assistance

3:37 a.m., 6400 block La. 182, alarm