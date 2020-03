Morgan City police radio logs for March 9-10

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, March 9

6:27 a.m., 1000 block of Onstead, animal.

6:35 a.m., 500 block of Federal, open door

7:12 a.m., Ochsner, hit and run.

7:49 a.m., 3000 block of Catherine, theft

7:51 a.m., 1000 block of Duke, animal.

7:52 a.m., 900 block of Second, animal.

8:42 a.m., 1200 block of David, open door.

8:43 a.m., 200 block of Onstead,animal.

8:55 a.m., 5000 block of Railroad,animal.

9:19 a.m., La. 182,car accident.

9:31 a.m., Old Bridge, accident.

9:32 a.m., MCHS, juvenile problem.

10:04 a.m., Ochsner, fire alarm.

10:53 a.m., 900 block of Seventh, car accident.

11:59 a.m., Ochsner, complaint.

12:12 p.m., Federal near Arenz,subjects with warrants

1:37 p.m., 400 block of Fourth, escort.

1:55 p.m., 300 block of Glenwood, fraud.

3:09 p.m., Spruce near Elm, reckless driver.

3:11 p.m., Oil Tank Alley,animal.

3:25 p.m., 6400 block of La. 182,arrest.

3:47 p.m., 700 block of Belanger, complaint.

8:55 p.m., 800 block of North Everett, theft.

2:06 a.m., 1600 block of Victor II, suspicious person.

Tuesday, March 10

3:11 a.m., 1100 block of Marguerite, medical.

3:16 a.m., 300 block of Chennault, frequent patrols.