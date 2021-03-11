Morgan City police radio logs for March 9
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, March 9
6:42 a.m. U.S. 90 bridge westbound; Stalled vehicle.
6:55 a.m. La. 70 area judges stand; Accident.
7:07 a.m. Old Bridge; Accident.
8:44 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Injured bird.
9:48 a.m. 700 block of Bush Street; Assistance.
11:32 a.m. 1100 block of Birch Street; Complaint.
11:52 a.m. 800 block of Fig Street; Complaint.
11:58 a.m. La. 70/U.S. 90 junction area; Suspicious subject.
12:54 p.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Complaint.
1:10 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Hit and run.
1:36 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Animal complaint.
2:28 p.m. 8400 block of La. 182; Animal complaint.
2:31 p.m. 800 block of Everett Street; Animal complaint.
2:42 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182 ; Disturbance.
3:39 p.m. Seventh and Duke streets area; Complaint.
4:18 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Complaint.
4:22 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Hang up call.
4:41 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Complaint.
5:39 p.m. 100 block of Oriole Street; Medical.
7:27 p.m. 400 block of Fourth Street; Officer stand by.
8:35 p.m. 1200 block of Railroad Avenue; Removal of subject.