Morgan City police radio logs for March 8-9

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, March 8

8:42 a.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Animal complaint.

9:02 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Warrant/arrest.

9:18 a.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Complaint.

9:22 a.m. 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

9:47 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.

9:58 a.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Criminal damage to property.

11:31 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Alarm.

12:05 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Battery/arrest.

1:17 p.m. 800 block of North Everett Street; Disturbance.

1:47 p.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Stand by.

3:59 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Reckless operation.

4 p.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Damage to property.

4:50 p.m. 500 block of General MacArthur Street; Disturbance.

5:06 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Aggravated assault.

5:11 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.

5:11 p.m. 1200 block of Greenwood Street; Alarm.

5:28 p.m. Wren Street; Disturbance.

5:53 p.m. 1000 block of Sycamore Street; Complaint.

5:53 p.m. 200 block of Halsey Street; Disturbance.

6:17 p.m. 1400 block of Sixth Street; Loud music.

7:38 p.m. 100 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

7:47 p.m. Pecos Street and La. 182; Arrest.

8:23 p.m. 700 block of Bush Street; Disturbance.

9:21 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

9:43 p.m. 400 block of Brashear Avenue; Animal complaint.

9:54 p.m. 500 block of Seventh Street; Complaint.

11:07 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

Tuesday, March 9

12:12 a.m. 600 block of Maine Street; Suspicious subject.