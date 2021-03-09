Morgan City police radio logs for March 5-8

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, March 5

6:05 a.m. 900 block of Cherry Street; Medical.

6:29 a.m. Park Road; Medical.

6:38 a.m. 1600 block of Victor II Boulevard; Search warrant.

7:29 a.m. Morgan City High School; Accident.

7:58 a.m. 700 block of David Drive; Alarm.

9:09 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Complaint.

9:12 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.

9:15 a.m. 1600 block of Dale Street; Animal.

9:26 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

10:21 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Complaint.

10:46 a.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Harassment.

10:56 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Drug activity.

11:43 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Theft.

12:59 p.m. 1100 block of McDermott Drive; Medical.

2:12 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Accident.

2:17 p.m. 1900 block of Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.

2:31 p.m. 1100 block of Dora Street; Harassment.

2:35 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.

3:05 p.m. Sixth and General MacArthur streets; Assistance.

3:42 p.m. La. 182/U.S. 90 Junction; Suspicious person.

5:19 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Accident.

5:41 p.m. 700 block of Front Street; Alarm.

6:05 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.

6:59 p.m. 100 block of First Street; 911 hang up.

7:01 p.m. Orange Street; Disturbance.

7:07 p.m. 600 block of Railroad Avenue; Juvenile problem.

8:29 p.m. 1000 block of First Street; Criminal damage to property.

9:40 p.m. 1000 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.

9:51 p.m. Oriole Street; Complaint.

11:45 p.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Medical.

Saturday, March 6

12:17 a.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

12:22 a.m. 1600 block of La. 70; Suspicious vehicle.

1:48 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Juvenile problem.

1:59 a.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Disturbance.

2:46 a.m. 2500 block of Cedar Street; Medical.

3:08 a.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Complaint.

7:15 a.m. 200 block of Terrebonne Street; Animal.

7:36 a.m. 400 block of Eighth Street; Assistance.

8:31 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Accident.

10:11 a.m. 900 block of Palm Street; Medical.

11:36 a.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Medical.

12:54 p.m. U.S. 90; Lost/found property.

1 p.m. Morgan City High School; Suspicious activity.

3:37 p.m. 1000 block of Front Street; Disturbance.

4:34 p.m. U.S. 90; Debris in road.

4:40 p.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

4:51 p.m. Apple Street; Loud music.

5:03 p.m. 100 block of Chennault Street; Alarm.

5:15 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Removal of subject.

5:47 p.m. Federal Avenue and Egle Street; Complaint.

7:47 p.m. Jennie Drive; Complaint.

7:55 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless operation.

8:23 p.m. Terrebonne Street; Reckless operation.

8:27 p.m. 2000 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

9:02 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.

9:03 p.m. 500 block of Marshall Street; Medical.

10:20 p.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Juvenile problem.

11:41 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.

11:53 p.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Juvenile problem.

11:58 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Complaint.

Sunday, March 7

1:59 a.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Disturbance.

2:24 a.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Burglary.

2:55 a.m. Sixth and Bowman streets; Loud music.

3:57 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Arrest.

4:24 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

6:09 a.m. 3200 block of Wytchwood Drive; Medical.

10:31 a.m. 300 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

11:02 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

11:41 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Complaint.

12:40 p.m. 7900 block of La. 182; Juvenile problem.

1:34 p.m. Patton Street; Suspicious person.

2:43 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Loud music.

3:25 p.m. 400 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical.

3:36 p.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Disturbance.

4:24 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.

4:38 p.m. 1700 block of Filmore Street; Disturbance.

4:52 p.m. La. 70; Unauthorized use of vehicle.

5:03 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Harassment.

5:33 p.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

5:35 p.m. 500 block of Franklin Street; Disturbance.

6:20 p.m. 500 block of Franklin Street; Disturbance.

8 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Lost and found.

10:05 p.m. La. 70; Arrest.

10:54 p.m. 100 block of First Street; 911 hang up.

11:13 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.

Monday, March 8

4:31 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.