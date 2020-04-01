Morgan City police radio logs for March 30-31
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Monday, March 30
5:27 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Complaint.
8:14 a.m. 400 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.
8:22 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Complaint.
8:51 a.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Disturbance.
10:55 a.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Medical.
11:01 a.m. 6800 block of La. 182; Stalled vehicle.
11:35 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Assistance.
1:27 p.m. 500 block of Front Street; Vandalism.
2:01 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Harassment.
2:29 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.
2:40 p.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.
2:58 p.m. Villa Apartments; Complaint.
3:01 p.m. La. 70 and Marguerite Street; Stalled vehicle.
3:04 p.m. 800 block of Poplar Street; Complaint.
3:58 p.m. 1200 block of Youngs Road; 911 hang up call.
4:51 p.m. 1000 block of Kimberly Drive; Welfare check.
5:00 p.m. 900 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.
5:29 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Civil.
5:44 p.m. 200 block of Second Street; Medical.
6:16 p.m. 200 block of Second Street; Animal complaint.
6:53 p.m. Greenwood and Fourth streets; Complaint.
7:23 p.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Theft.
8:16 p.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Arrest.
8:17 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
8:33 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Removal of subject.
9:38 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.
11:43 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Patrol request.
11:55 p.m. 400 block of Aucoin Street; Open door.
Tuesday, March 31
12:47 a.m. 500 block of Duke Street; Welfare check.
2:27 a.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Patrol request.
2:39 a.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Loud music.
3:11 a.m. La. 182; Traffic incident.
4:39 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.