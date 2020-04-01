Morgan City police radio logs for March 30-31

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, March 30

5:27 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Complaint.

8:14 a.m. 400 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.

8:22 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Complaint.

8:51 a.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Disturbance.

10:55 a.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Medical.

11:01 a.m. 6800 block of La. 182; Stalled vehicle.

11:35 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Assistance.

1:27 p.m. 500 block of Front Street; Vandalism.

2:01 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Harassment.

2:29 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.

2:40 p.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

2:58 p.m. Villa Apartments; Complaint.

3:01 p.m. La. 70 and Marguerite Street; Stalled vehicle.

3:04 p.m. 800 block of Poplar Street; Complaint.

3:58 p.m. 1200 block of Youngs Road; 911 hang up call.

4:51 p.m. 1000 block of Kimberly Drive; Welfare check.

5:00 p.m. 900 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.

5:29 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Civil.

5:44 p.m. 200 block of Second Street; Medical.

6:16 p.m. 200 block of Second Street; Animal complaint.

6:53 p.m. Greenwood and Fourth streets; Complaint.

7:23 p.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Theft.

8:16 p.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Arrest.

8:17 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

8:33 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Removal of subject.

9:38 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.

11:43 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Patrol request.

11:55 p.m. 400 block of Aucoin Street; Open door.

Tuesday, March 31

12:47 a.m. 500 block of Duke Street; Welfare check.

2:27 a.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Patrol request.

2:39 a.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Loud music.

3:11 a.m. La. 182; Traffic incident.

4:39 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.