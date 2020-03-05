Morgan City police radio logs for March 3-4

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, March 3

7:50 a.m., 300 block of Franklin, animal.

7:52 a.m., 1000 block of Duke, animal.

8:15 a.m., 1200 block of Brashear, medical.

8:46 a.m, 6400 block of La. 182, abandoned vehicle.

9:24 a.m, 7200 block of La., 182, welfare check.

10:25 a.m, 6000 block of La. 182, stalled vehicle.

12:01 p.m., 1400 block of Federal, reckless driver

12:28 p.m., 1100 block of Brashear, vehicle..

1:58 p.m., 1900 block of Federal, disturbance.

2:13 p.m., 2000 block of Federal, medical.

2:53 p.m., 500 block of Terrebonne, traffic.

3:06 p.m., 400 block of Louisiana, theft.

3:30 p.m., 200 block of Franklin, theft.

3:41 p.m., 1000 block of Marguerite, shoplifting.

3:45 p.m., Eighth and Chlotilde, arrest.

6:34 p.m., 2000 block of Keith, complaint

6:47 p.m., 7500 block of La. 182, criminal damage to property.

7:15 p.m., 2300 block of Clements, disturbance.

7:34 p.m., 500 block of Marshall, theft.

7:59 p.m., Brashear and Second, arrest.

8:15 p.m., 400 block of Kidd, theft.

8:42 p.m., Aucoin and Second, patrol request

8:50 p.m., 3100 block of Roselawn, juvenile problem.

9:39 p.m., 1100 block of Marguerite, assistance.

10:17 p.m., 2300 block of La. 70, suspicious vehicle.

Wednesday, March 4

12:48 a.m., 1000 block of Sixth, open door.

12:59 a.m., 800 block of Sacred Heart, complaint.

W3:57 p.m., 100 block of Youngswood, alarm