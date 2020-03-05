Morgan City police radio logs for March 3-4
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, March 3
7:50 a.m., 300 block of Franklin, animal.
7:52 a.m., 1000 block of Duke, animal.
8:15 a.m., 1200 block of Brashear, medical.
8:46 a.m, 6400 block of La. 182, abandoned vehicle.
9:24 a.m, 7200 block of La., 182, welfare check.
10:25 a.m, 6000 block of La. 182, stalled vehicle.
12:01 p.m., 1400 block of Federal, reckless driver
12:28 p.m., 1100 block of Brashear, vehicle..
1:58 p.m., 1900 block of Federal, disturbance.
2:13 p.m., 2000 block of Federal, medical.
2:53 p.m., 500 block of Terrebonne, traffic.
3:06 p.m., 400 block of Louisiana, theft.
3:30 p.m., 200 block of Franklin, theft.
3:41 p.m., 1000 block of Marguerite, shoplifting.
3:45 p.m., Eighth and Chlotilde, arrest.
6:34 p.m., 2000 block of Keith, complaint
6:47 p.m., 7500 block of La. 182, criminal damage to property.
7:15 p.m., 2300 block of Clements, disturbance.
7:34 p.m., 500 block of Marshall, theft.
7:59 p.m., Brashear and Second, arrest.
8:15 p.m., 400 block of Kidd, theft.
8:42 p.m., Aucoin and Second, patrol request
8:50 p.m., 3100 block of Roselawn, juvenile problem.
9:39 p.m., 1100 block of Marguerite, assistance.
10:17 p.m., 2300 block of La. 70, suspicious vehicle.
Wednesday, March 4
12:48 a.m., 1000 block of Sixth, open door.
12:59 a.m., 800 block of Sacred Heart, complaint.
W3:57 p.m., 100 block of Youngswood, alarm