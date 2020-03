Morgan City police radio logs for March 25-26

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, March 24

8:50 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Alarm.

9:29 a.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Assistance.

10:49 a.m. 700 block of First Street; Suspicious person.

1:11 p.m. Martin Luther King and Victor II boulevards; Accident.

2:55 p.m. 400 block of Leona Street; Medical.

3:17 p.m. 2400 block of Maple Street; Alarm.

6:01 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Complaint.

6:12 p.m. 500 block of Justa Street; Complaint.

6:35 p.m. Ochsner St. Mary; Complaint.

7:20 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Shoplifter.

8:17 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Frequent patrols.

8:50 p.m. 400 block of First Street; Welfare check.

10:11 p.m. Allison Street; Loud Music.

10:59 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Fight.

11:40 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Medical.

Wednesday, March 25

2:56 a.m. Lawrence Park; People gathered.

4:15 a.m. 100 block of Youngswood Road; Alarm.