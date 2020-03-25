Morgan City police radio logs for March 23-24

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, March 23

9:26 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Officer stand by.

12:37 p.m. 2000 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.

1:23 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Theft.

2:48 p.m. 800 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

3:01 p.m. 900 block of First Street; Fire.

3:28 p.m. 1600 block of Parlange Street; Medical.

3:45 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Disturbance.

4:27 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Removal of subject.

8:34 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious vehicle.

9:46 p.m. Maple Street; Complaint.

Tuesday, March 24

12:35 a.m. Mallard Street; Loud music.