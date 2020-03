Morgan City police radio logs for March 2

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, March 2

8 a.m., 600 block Aucoin, animal.

8:17 a.m., Morgan City Junior High, juvenile problem.

8:42 a.m., 200 block of Onstead, animal.

8:47 a.m., 800 block of Youngs, alarm.

9:42 a.m., Morgan City Police Department, complaint.

9:54 a.m., 5000 block Railroad, animal.

10:05 a.m., 1500 block Sixth, abandoned bike

10:33 a.m., U.S. 90 West, cones in road.

10:40 a.m., 3000 block Catherine, theft.

11:39 a.m., 300 block Egle, theft.

11:4 a.m., 500 block Brashear, disturbance.

1:05 p.m., Florida Street, suspicious person.

1:29 p.m., Duke and Seventh, medical.

1:39 p.m., U.S. 90 West, debris in road.

1:44 p.m., 200 block Arizona, standby.

2:22 p.m., First and Freret, suspicious person.

2:28 p.m., Dale and Amber, abandoned bike.

3:31 p.m., 300 block Franklin, standby

4:16 p.m., Amelia, medical

4:25 p.m., 1000 block Chennault, removal of subject

4:43 p.m., 1100 block crash.

5:22 p.m., 7200 block La. 182, complaint.

6:51 p.m., 2300 block Federal, removal of subject.

7:34 p.m., 1400 block Sandra, alarm.

7:40 p.m., 2400 block Apple, medical.

8:11 p.m., Sixth, complaint.

11:24 p.m., 700 block Sixth, complaint.