Morgan City police radio logs for March 19-20

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, March 19

5:44 a.m. Third and Barrow streets; Suspicious subject.

6:33 a.m. Duke and Sixth streets; Suspicious subject.

9:30 a.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Assistance.

9:59 a.m. Glenwood and Aycock streets; Patrol request.

10:15 a.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical.

10:20 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

10:22 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Medical.

10:33 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Officer stand by.

10:38 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Juvenile problem.

10:45 a.m. 800 block of Freret Street; Welfare concern.

1:38 p.m. 2000 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.

2:04 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Stand by.

2:50 p.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Medical.

3:24 p.m. 700 block of Martin Luther King; Fire.

3:39 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Complaint.

7:15 p.m. 400 block of Lawrence Street; Complaint.

9:06 p.m. Maple and Franklin streets; Juvenile problems.

9:14 p.m. 500 block of Garber Street; Disturbance.

9:18 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Suspicious person.

10:50 p.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Removal of subject.

11:20 p.m. 7100 block of Park Road; Reckless driving.

11:31 p.m. 100 block of Oak Street; Alarm.

Friday, March 20

12:48 a.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Medical.

2:15 a.m. 1000 block of Onstead Street; Animal.

2:27 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Suspicious vehicle.

4:15 a.m. Brashear Avenue and Fourth Street; Suspicious vehicle.