Morgan City police radio logs for March 19-20
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, March 19
5:44 a.m. Third and Barrow streets; Suspicious subject.
6:33 a.m. Duke and Sixth streets; Suspicious subject.
9:30 a.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Assistance.
9:59 a.m. Glenwood and Aycock streets; Patrol request.
10:15 a.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical.
10:20 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
10:22 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Medical.
10:33 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Officer stand by.
10:38 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Juvenile problem.
10:45 a.m. 800 block of Freret Street; Welfare concern.
1:38 p.m. 2000 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.
2:04 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Stand by.
2:50 p.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Medical.
3:24 p.m. 700 block of Martin Luther King; Fire.
3:39 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Complaint.
7:15 p.m. 400 block of Lawrence Street; Complaint.
9:06 p.m. Maple and Franklin streets; Juvenile problems.
9:14 p.m. 500 block of Garber Street; Disturbance.
9:18 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Suspicious person.
10:50 p.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Removal of subject.
11:20 p.m. 7100 block of Park Road; Reckless driving.
11:31 p.m. 100 block of Oak Street; Alarm.
Friday, March 20
12:48 a.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Medical.
2:15 a.m. 1000 block of Onstead Street; Animal.
2:27 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Suspicious vehicle.
4:15 a.m. Brashear Avenue and Fourth Street; Suspicious vehicle.