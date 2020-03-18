Morgan City police radio logs for March 16-17

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605. 6:56 a.m., 700 block of Myrtle; Complaint

Monday, March 16

8:55 a.m., 200 block of Franklin; Standby

11:03 a.m., 300 block of Egle, Juvenile problem

11:40 a.m., 2100 block of Cedar; Escort

12:02 p.m., 300 block of Third; Theft

12:07 p.m., 800 block of Brashear; Crash

12:35 p.m., 700 block of Myrtle; Arrest

12:49 p.m. , 10 block of Chennault; Civil

12:49 p.m., 6000 block of La. 182; Complaint

1:55 p.m., La. 182; Stalled vehicle

2:19 p.m., 300 block of Egle; Complaint

3:01 p.m., 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint

3:26 p.m., Adams and Third; Animal complaint

3:52 p.m., 1900 block of Federal; Complaint

3:53 p.m., Veterans and La. 70; Assistance.

5:59 p.m., Railroad near Oak; Reckless driver

6:39 p.m., Levee behind David; Gunshots

7:06 p.m., 600 block of Maine; Harassment

7:45 p.m., 1000 block of Onstead; Animal

8:12 p.m., 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint

8:56 p.m., 700 block of Aucoin; Removal of subject

10:32 p.m., MCPD; Complaint

11:21 p.m., Cottonwood and Victor II; Arrest

Tuesday, March 17

12:16 a.m., 500 block of First; Frequent patrols

12:54 a.m., 600 block of Terrebonne; Removal of subject

3:53 a.m., Ochsner; Medical