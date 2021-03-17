Morgan City police radio logs for March 15
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Monday, March 15
6:59 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Crash.
7:18 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Medical.
7:23 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.
9:57 a.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.
9:57 a.m. 500 block of Freret Street; Medical.
10:12 a.m. 1000 block of Florence Street; Medical.
10:34 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
2:04 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Complaint.
3:32 p.m. Fifth and Maine streets; Disturbance.
3:33 p.m. 6000 block of Railroad Avenue; Traffic incident.
5:02 p.m. Federal Avenue and Bush Street; Crash.
5:04 p.m. 300 block of Chennault Street; Assistance.
5:46 p.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Disturbance.
6:11 p.m. 300 block of Aucoin Street; Hit and run/arrest.
6:20 p.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.
7:48 p.m. 200 block of Utah Street; Disturbance.
8:27 p.m. 1700 block of Youngs Road; Narcotics.
9 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Complaint.
10:56 p.m. 900 block of Fourth Street; Loud music.
11:59 p.m. 600 block of Main Street; Complaint.