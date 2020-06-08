Morgan City police radio logs for June 4-5
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, June 4
6:11 a.m. 100 block of South Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.
10:51 a.m. 300 block of South Railroad Avenue; Criminal damage to property.
11:56 a.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Officer stand by.
Noon; 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Suspicious activity.
12:17 p.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Theft.
12:48 p.m. La. 182/U.S. 90 Junction; Traffic incident.
1:11 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Assistance.
1:40 p.m. 100 block of Chennault Street; Traffic incident.
1:56 p.m. 400 block of Halsey Street; Accident.
1:57 p.m. 400 block of Halsey Street; Theft.
2:15 p.m. 1100 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.
2:43 p.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Theft.
2:55 p.m. 300 block of Bowman Street; Fire.
4:07 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Assistance.
6:41 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Disturbance.
8:36 p.m. 1000 block of Ditch Avenue; Terrorizing
8:45 p.m. Third and Greenwood streets; Disturbance.
9:07 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.
9:15 p.m. Sixth and Egle streets; Traffic incident.
Friday, June 5
1:37 a.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Animal complaint.
3:01 a.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Battery.
3:58 a.m. 1500 block of Sixth Street; Medical emergency.