Morgan City police radio logs for June 4-5

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, June 4

6:11 a.m. 100 block of South Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.

10:51 a.m. 300 block of South Railroad Avenue; Criminal damage to property.

11:56 a.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Officer stand by.

Noon; 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Suspicious activity.

12:17 p.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Theft.

12:48 p.m. La. 182/U.S. 90 Junction; Traffic incident.

1:11 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Assistance.

1:40 p.m. 100 block of Chennault Street; Traffic incident.

1:56 p.m. 400 block of Halsey Street; Accident.

1:57 p.m. 400 block of Halsey Street; Theft.

2:15 p.m. 1100 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.

2:43 p.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Theft.

2:55 p.m. 300 block of Bowman Street; Fire.

4:07 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Assistance.

6:41 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Disturbance.

8:36 p.m. 1000 block of Ditch Avenue; Terrorizing

8:45 p.m. Third and Greenwood streets; Disturbance.

9:07 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.

9:15 p.m. Sixth and Egle streets; Traffic incident.

Friday, June 5

1:37 a.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Animal complaint.

3:01 a.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Battery.

3:58 a.m. 1500 block of Sixth Street; Medical emergency.