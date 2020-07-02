Morgan City police radio logs for June 30-July 1

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, June 30

5:21 a.m. 600 block of Aucoin Street; Fire.

8:16 a.m. 500 block of Levee Road; Animal.

9:11 a.m. Lake End Park; Alarm.

10:16 a.m. Glenwood Street; Alarm.

10:42 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

11:59 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Complaint.

12:04 p.m. Sixth and Marguerite streets; Juvenile problem.

12:28 p.m. 3000 block of Carrol Road; Animal.

12:46 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

1:39 p.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Complaint.

2:01 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Debris in road.

2:41 p.m. Lake End Park; Alarm.

3:38 p.m. 400 block of Duke Street; Theft.

4:13 p.m. Laurel Street and Levee Road; Complaint.

4:23 p.m. 100 block of Roderick Street; 911 hang up call.

4:25 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Debris in road.

10:42 p.m. 400 block of Fourth Street; Disturbance.

11:49 p.m. 300 block of Pershing Street; Medical.

Wednesday, July 1

1:20 a.m. 2300 block of Federal Avenue; Suspicious activity.

2:38 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

2:38 a.m. 800 block of Marguerite Street; Alarm.

3:22 a.m. 1100 block of Federal Avenue; Suspicious person.