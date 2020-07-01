Morgan City police radio logs for June 29-30

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, June 29

5:43 a.m. 900 block of Chestnut Drive; Medical.

7:45 a.m. 500 block of Front Street; Medical.

7:54 a.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Disturbance.

8:01 a.m. Florence Street; Animal.

10:15 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical.

10:53 a.m. Second and Adams streets; Complaint.

11:37 a.m. 400 block of Aucoin Street; Theft.

11:41 a.m. 200 block of Fourth Street; Patrol.

11:49 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

12:51 p.m. Sixth and Louisiana streets; Disturbance.

1:14 p.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Complaint.

2:36 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Accident.

Tuesday, June 30

1:19 a.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Arrest.

1:33 a.m. Front and Belanger streets; Suspicious subject.

1:56 a.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Civil.

2:16 a.m. 1000 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

4:01 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.