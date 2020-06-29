Morgan City police radio logs for June 25-26

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, June 25

6:34 a.m. 1600 block of North Second Street; Theft.

9:35 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Fire.

11:27 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Accident.

11:40 a.m. 900 block of Cherry Street; Disturbance.

12:34 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Accident.

12:53 p.m. Federal Avenue and Levee Road; Complaint.

1:25 p.m. 6200 block of La. 182; Theft.

2:15 p.m. 1200 block of Clothilde Street; Alarm.

2:15 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Fire.

6:24 p.m. Louisiana Alley area; Frequent patrol.

6:38 p.m. 1200 block of Clothilde Street; 911 hang up.

6:43 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

7:48 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Animal complaint.

8:24 p.m. 400 block of Halsey Street; Warrant.

9:37 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Alarm.

11:06 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

Friday, June 26

12:34 a.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Disturbance.

3:29 a.m. 100 block of David Drive; Stand by.

3:54 a.m. 300 block of Garber Street; Medical emergency.