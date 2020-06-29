Morgan City police radio logs for June 25-26
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, June 25
6:34 a.m. 1600 block of North Second Street; Theft.
9:35 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Fire.
11:27 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Accident.
11:40 a.m. 900 block of Cherry Street; Disturbance.
12:34 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Accident.
12:53 p.m. Federal Avenue and Levee Road; Complaint.
1:25 p.m. 6200 block of La. 182; Theft.
2:15 p.m. 1200 block of Clothilde Street; Alarm.
2:15 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Fire.
6:24 p.m. Louisiana Alley area; Frequent patrol.
6:38 p.m. 1200 block of Clothilde Street; 911 hang up.
6:43 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
7:48 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Animal complaint.
8:24 p.m. 400 block of Halsey Street; Warrant.
9:37 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Alarm.
11:06 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
Friday, June 26
12:34 a.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Disturbance.
3:29 a.m. 100 block of David Drive; Stand by.
3:54 a.m. 300 block of Garber Street; Medical emergency.