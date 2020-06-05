Morgan City police radio logs for June 2-3
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, June 2
9:27 a.m. 2000 block of Maple Street; Animal complaint.
10:18 a.m. 500 block of Fifth Street; Medical emergency.
10:40 a.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Complaint.
10:53 a.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue ; Alarm.
11:43 a.m. 1500 Victor II Boulevard; Accident.
12:52 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Accident.
1:25 p.m. 500 block of First Street; Complaint.
3:10 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
3:26 p.m. 3100 block of Jenny Drive; Vehicle burglary.
3:51 p.m. Federal and Brashear avenues; Complaint.
4:17 p.m. 700 block of Bush Street; Complaint.
12:49 p.m. 500 block of Leona Street; Disturbance/frequent patrol.
8:05 p.m. Orange and Acorn streets; Complaint.
8:24 p.m. 1200 block of Fig Street; Animal.
8:32 p.m. Orange and Acorn streets; Complaint.
8:36 p.m. 700 block of Cottonwood Street; Alarm.
8:50 p.m. 1500 block of North First Street; Medical.
8:59 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Accident.
9:02 p.m. 700 block of Cottonwood Street; Alarm.
9:45 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Suspicious person.
9:47 p.m. 500 block of Leona Street; Complaint.
10:06 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.
10:10 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.
Wednesday, June 3
12:11 a.m. 600 block of Railroad Avenue; Assistance.
1:35 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
1:37 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Medical.
8:02 a.m. Third and Greenwood streets; Complaint.
8:02 a.m. Second and Onstead streets; Medical emergency.
8:26 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Stand by.
9:12 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.
11:36 a.m. 900 block of Youngs Road; Animal complaint.
12:11 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Theft.
12:59 p.m. 1600 block of Victor II Boulevard apartments; Animal complaint.
1:15 p.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Animal complaint.
2:43 p.m. 1600 block of Victor II Boulevard apartments; Animal complaint.
3:07 p.m. 1000 block of Hilda Street; Alarm.
3:36 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Warrant.
3:54 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.
3:56 p.m. Railroad and Ditch avenues area; Warrant.
4:37 p.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Remove subjects.
6:21 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Disturbance.
6:33 p.m. Myrtle Street and La. 182; Disturbance.
8:34 p.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; Harassment.
9:49 p.m. 1600 block of Chestnut Drive; Suspicious person.
10:01 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.
1:01 a.m. 100 block of Brownell Street ; Harassment.