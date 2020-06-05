Morgan City police radio logs for June 2-3

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, June 2

9:27 a.m. 2000 block of Maple Street; Animal complaint.

10:18 a.m. 500 block of Fifth Street; Medical emergency.

10:40 a.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Complaint.

10:53 a.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue ; Alarm.

11:43 a.m. 1500 Victor II Boulevard; Accident.

12:52 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Accident.

1:25 p.m. 500 block of First Street; Complaint.

3:10 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

3:26 p.m. 3100 block of Jenny Drive; Vehicle burglary.

3:51 p.m. Federal and Brashear avenues; Complaint.

4:17 p.m. 700 block of Bush Street; Complaint.

12:49 p.m. 500 block of Leona Street; Disturbance/frequent patrol.

8:05 p.m. Orange and Acorn streets; Complaint.

8:24 p.m. 1200 block of Fig Street; Animal.

8:32 p.m. Orange and Acorn streets; Complaint.

8:36 p.m. 700 block of Cottonwood Street; Alarm.

8:50 p.m. 1500 block of North First Street; Medical.

8:59 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Accident.

9:02 p.m. 700 block of Cottonwood Street; Alarm.

9:45 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Suspicious person.

9:47 p.m. 500 block of Leona Street; Complaint.

10:06 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.

10:10 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

Wednesday, June 3

12:11 a.m. 600 block of Railroad Avenue; Assistance.

1:35 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

1:37 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Medical.

8:02 a.m. Third and Greenwood streets; Complaint.

8:02 a.m. Second and Onstead streets; Medical emergency.

8:26 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Stand by.

9:12 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.

11:36 a.m. 900 block of Youngs Road; Animal complaint.

12:11 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Theft.

12:59 p.m. 1600 block of Victor II Boulevard apartments; Animal complaint.

1:15 p.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Animal complaint.

2:43 p.m. 1600 block of Victor II Boulevard apartments; Animal complaint.

3:07 p.m. 1000 block of Hilda Street; Alarm.

3:36 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Warrant.

3:54 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.

3:56 p.m. Railroad and Ditch avenues area; Warrant.

4:37 p.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Remove subjects.

6:21 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Disturbance.

6:33 p.m. Myrtle Street and La. 182; Disturbance.

8:34 p.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; Harassment.

9:49 p.m. 1600 block of Chestnut Drive; Suspicious person.

10:01 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.

1:01 a.m. 100 block of Brownell Street ; Harassment.