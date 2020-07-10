Morgan City police radio logs for July 8-9
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, July 8
7:08 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical.
7:50 a.m. 300 block of Lawrence Street; Complaint.
8:48 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Animal complaint.
9:12 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
10:03 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.
10:24 a.m. 1200 block of Youngs Road; Reckless operation.
11:44 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Welfare concern.
12:18 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Stalled vehicle.
1:37 p.m. Second and Adams streets; Complaint.
1:38 p.m. 100 block of Roderick Street; 911 hang up.
2:05 p.m. 300 block of Lawrence Street; Telephone harassment.
2:16 p.m. 100 block of Terrebonne Street; Fire.
2:23 p.m. 300 block of Lawrence Street; Complaint.
2:27 p.m. 7000 block of Railroad Avenue; Criminal damage to property.
2:57 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.
3:06 p.m. 2700 block of Shaw Street; Complaint.
3:07 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Complaint.
3:30 p.m. 100 block of South Railroad Avenue; Assistance.
3:35 p.m. 300 block of Glenwood Street; Telephone harassment.
4:07 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Assistance.
4:15 p.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Juvenile problem.
4:40 p.m. Brashear Avenue and Seventh Street; Crash.
5:54 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.
6:25 p.m. 600 block of Greenwood Street; 911 hang up.
6:49 p.m. 300 block of Leona Street; Complaint.
7:02 p.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Disturbance.
7:34 p.m. 2500 block of Elm Street; Assistance.
7:50 p.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.
8:26 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Disturbance.
9:18 p.m. 6800 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
9:26 p.m. 600 block of General Patton Street; Accident.
10:24 p.m. 500 block of First Street; Removal of subject.
Thursday, July 9
12:03 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.
4:57 a.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard exit; Traffic incident.