Morgan City police radio logs for July 8-9

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, July 8

7:08 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical.

7:50 a.m. 300 block of Lawrence Street; Complaint.

8:48 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Animal complaint.

9:12 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

10:03 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

10:24 a.m. 1200 block of Youngs Road; Reckless operation.

11:44 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Welfare concern.

12:18 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Stalled vehicle.

1:37 p.m. Second and Adams streets; Complaint.

1:38 p.m. 100 block of Roderick Street; 911 hang up.

2:05 p.m. 300 block of Lawrence Street; Telephone harassment.

2:16 p.m. 100 block of Terrebonne Street; Fire.

2:23 p.m. 300 block of Lawrence Street; Complaint.

2:27 p.m. 7000 block of Railroad Avenue; Criminal damage to property.

2:57 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.

3:06 p.m. 2700 block of Shaw Street; Complaint.

3:07 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Complaint.

3:30 p.m. 100 block of South Railroad Avenue; Assistance.

3:35 p.m. 300 block of Glenwood Street; Telephone harassment.

4:07 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Assistance.

4:15 p.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Juvenile problem.

4:40 p.m. Brashear Avenue and Seventh Street; Crash.

5:54 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.

6:25 p.m. 600 block of Greenwood Street; 911 hang up.

6:49 p.m. 300 block of Leona Street; Complaint.

7:02 p.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Disturbance.

7:34 p.m. 2500 block of Elm Street; Assistance.

7:50 p.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.

8:26 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Disturbance.

9:18 p.m. 6800 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

9:26 p.m. 600 block of General Patton Street; Accident.

10:24 p.m. 500 block of First Street; Removal of subject.

Thursday, July 9

12:03 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.

4:57 a.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard exit; Traffic incident.