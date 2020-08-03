Morgan City police radio logs for July 30-Aug. 1
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, July 30
5:41 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Alarm.
7:32 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Theft.
8:47 a.m. 1100 block of Eighth Street; Alarm.
9:21 a.m. 1100 block of Fourth Street; Animal.
9:34 a.m. Marquis Manor; Alarm.
9:58 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.
10:05 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Animal.
10:21 a.m. 1400 block of N. Third Street; Animal.
10:25 a.m. 300 block of Sixth Street; Animal.
10:50 a.m. 900 block of Palm Street; Utilities.
12:03 p.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Animal.
12:33 p.m. La. Hwy 182; Reckless driver.
1:30 p.m. 1300 block of Victor II Boulevard; Accident.
1:51 p.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Removal of subject.
2:13 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
3:29 p.m. Montana Street; Theft.
3:31 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Welfare check.
4 p.m. 1400 block of Roderick; Street Accident.
4:03 p.m. 3100 block of Wytchwood Drive; Removal of vehicle.
4:26 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Welfare check.
5:07 p.m. 500 block of Levee Road; Complaint.
6:28 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
6:39 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Stand by.
7:31 p.m. Arizona and Adams streets; Medical.
8:22 p.m. 300 block of Seventh Street; Removal of subject.
8:57 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; 911 hang up.
9:09 p.m. 900 block of Willard Street; Loud music.
9:09 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
10:02 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
10:37 p.m. 3100 block of Wytchwood Drive; Loud music.
11:19 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Medical.
11:34 p.m. 1600 block of Mayon Street; 911 hang up.
Friday, July 31
4:12 a.m. 7100 block of Park Road; Medical.
7:47 a.m. 1200 block Brashear; Alarm.
9:17 a.m. 200 block Halsey; Complaint.
10:47 a.m. 1200 block Victor II; Medical emergency.
10:57 a.m. Shaw Street area; Animal complaint.
11:26 a.m. La. 70/U.S. 90 junction area; Accident.
11:57 a.m. 900 block Ninth; Accident.
12:05 p.m. 400 block Fourth; Assist Houma PD.
12:08 p.m. Old bridge; Assist Berwick PD.
12:31 p.m. 500 block Terrebonne; Complaint.
12:34 p.m. 1000 block La. 70; Accident.
12:36 p.m. 1000 block Shaw; Telephone harassment.
2:37 p.m. 500 block Brashear; Medical emergency.
2:50 p.m. Morgan City area; Complaint.
3:45 p.m. 300 block Greenwood; Alarm.
4:59 p.m. 7300 La. 182; Alarm.
5:56 p.m. 1400 block Federal; Accident.
6:07 p.m. 1000 block La. 70; Accident.
6:19 p.m. 500 block Marshall; Animal.
6:40 p.m. 900 block Fourth; Theft.
7:02 p.m. 500 block Roderick; Removal of subject.
7:51 p.m. 1200 block Brashear; Alarm.
9:29 p.m. 300 block Egle; Complaint.
Saturday, Aug. 1
1:05 a.m. 7400 block La. 182; Assistance.
3:59 a.m. 2000 block Allison; Complaint.