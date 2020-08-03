Morgan City police radio logs for July 30-Aug. 1

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, July 30

5:41 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Alarm.

7:32 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Theft.

8:47 a.m. 1100 block of Eighth Street; Alarm.

9:21 a.m. 1100 block of Fourth Street; Animal.

9:34 a.m. Marquis Manor; Alarm.

9:58 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.

10:05 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Animal.

10:21 a.m. 1400 block of N. Third Street; Animal.

10:25 a.m. 300 block of Sixth Street; Animal.

10:50 a.m. 900 block of Palm Street; Utilities.

12:03 p.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Animal.

12:33 p.m. La. Hwy 182; Reckless driver.

1:30 p.m. 1300 block of Victor II Boulevard; Accident.

1:51 p.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Removal of subject.

2:13 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

3:29 p.m. Montana Street; Theft.

3:31 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Welfare check.

4 p.m. 1400 block of Roderick; Street Accident.

4:03 p.m. 3100 block of Wytchwood Drive; Removal of vehicle.

4:26 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Welfare check.

5:07 p.m. 500 block of Levee Road; Complaint.

6:28 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

6:39 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Stand by.

7:31 p.m. Arizona and Adams streets; Medical.

8:22 p.m. 300 block of Seventh Street; Removal of subject.

8:57 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; 911 hang up.

9:09 p.m. 900 block of Willard Street; Loud music.

9:09 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

10:02 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

10:37 p.m. 3100 block of Wytchwood Drive; Loud music.

11:19 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Medical.

11:34 p.m. 1600 block of Mayon Street; 911 hang up.

Friday, July 31

4:12 a.m. 7100 block of Park Road; Medical.

7:47 a.m. 1200 block Brashear; Alarm.

9:17 a.m. 200 block Halsey; Complaint.

10:47 a.m. 1200 block Victor II; Medical emergency.

10:57 a.m. Shaw Street area; Animal complaint.

11:26 a.m. La. 70/U.S. 90 junction area; Accident.

11:57 a.m. 900 block Ninth; Accident.

12:05 p.m. 400 block Fourth; Assist Houma PD.

12:08 p.m. Old bridge; Assist Berwick PD.

12:31 p.m. 500 block Terrebonne; Complaint.

12:34 p.m. 1000 block La. 70; Accident.

12:36 p.m. 1000 block Shaw; Telephone harassment.

2:37 p.m. 500 block Brashear; Medical emergency.

2:50 p.m. Morgan City area; Complaint.

3:45 p.m. 300 block Greenwood; Alarm.

4:59 p.m. 7300 La. 182; Alarm.

5:56 p.m. 1400 block Federal; Accident.

6:07 p.m. 1000 block La. 70; Accident.

6:19 p.m. 500 block Marshall; Animal.

6:40 p.m. 900 block Fourth; Theft.

7:02 p.m. 500 block Roderick; Removal of subject.

7:51 p.m. 1200 block Brashear; Alarm.

9:29 p.m. 300 block Egle; Complaint.

Saturday, Aug. 1

1:05 a.m. 7400 block La. 182; Assistance.

3:59 a.m. 2000 block Allison; Complaint.