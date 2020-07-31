Morgan City police radio logs for July 29-30

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, July 29

7:54 a.m. Florence Street; Animal.

9:15 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical.

11:22 a.m. Maple Street; Reckless driver.

11:25 a.m. 1500 block of Sandra Street; Complaint.

12:16 p.m. 1000 block of Front Street; Abandoned boat.

12:29 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Accident.

12:53 p.m. 1000 block of Ditch Avenue; Removal of subject.

1:10 p.m. 3000 block of Helen Drive; Animal.

1:28 p.m. Third Street; Theft.

1:59 p.m. 800 block of South Everett Street; Theft.

2:01 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

2:59 p.m. 600 block of Maine Street; Welfare check.

3:04 p.m. Victor II Boulevard and Greenwood Street; Accident.

3:39 p.m. Oil Tank Alley; Medical.

3:52 p.m. Third Street; Frequent patrols.

3:54 p.m. 900 block of Federal Avenue; Welfare check.

6:08 p.m. Cypress and Tupelo streets; Complaint.

6:10 p.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Removal of subject.

6:21 p.m. Sixth and Marguerite streets; Stalled vehicle.

6:31 p.m. 300 block of Pershing Street; Arrest.

7:13 p.m. 600 block of Second Street; Suspicious subject.

7:26 p.m. 700 block of Greenwood Street; Animal complaint.

7:26 p.m. 2000 block of Keith Street; Loud music.

9:21 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

10:22 p.m. Onstead and Mayon streets; Stalled vehicle.

10:33 p.m. 500 block of Levee Road; Complaint.

10:43 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Civil.

Thursday, July 30

12:20 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

12:26 a.m. 3000 block of Catherine Street; Criminal damage to property.

12:44 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

1:11 a.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Complaint.