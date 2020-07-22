Morgan City police radio logs for July 20-21

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, July 20

9 a.m. 300 block of Barrow Street; 911 hang up.

9:12 a.m. 3200 block of Roselawn Drive; Reckless driving.

9:20 a.m. 500 block of Greenwood Street; Medical.

9:47 a.m. 300 block of Glenwood Street; Criminal damage to property.

10:40 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

10:56 a.m. 900 block of Ninth Street; Complaint.

11:54 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Accident.

12:31 p.m. La. 182; Accident.

12:55 p.m. 1500 block of North Third Street; Assistance.

1:02 p.m. 500 block of Arenz Street; Welfare check.

1:40 p.m. 900 block of Belanger Street; 911 hang up.

4:22 p.m. La. 182/La. 70 Junction; Accident.

4:23 p.m. 900 block of Fourth Street; Frequent patrol.

4:25 p.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Theft.

6 p.m. 1000 block of Ditch Avenue; Complaint.

7:36 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless operation.

7:36 p.m. 1300 block of Front Street; Complaint.

8:51 p.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Animal complaint.

9:19 p.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Medical.

9:36 p.m. 600 block of Duke Street; Civil.

Tuesday, July 21

12:46 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Stalled vehicle.

12:58 a.m. 700 block of Arizona Street; Disturbance.

1:16 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Stalled vehicle.