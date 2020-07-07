Morgan City police radio logs for July 2-3
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, July 2
7:44 a.m. La. 70; Alarm.
7:50 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Alarm.
8:53 a.m. 100 block of Roderick Street; 911 hang up.
9:27 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Medical.
9:38 a.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.
10:29 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Wreck.
11:45 a.m. 1600 block of Parlange Street; Medical.
12:02 p.m. 2100 block of Federal Avenue; Mental person.
1:39 p.m. 500 block of Freret Street; Missing person.
4:22 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driver.
4:28 p.m. Belanger Street and Federal Avenue; Accident.
5:37 p.m. 1700 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
6:09 p.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Disturbance.
6:32 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Welfare check.
6:34 p.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Phone harassment.
6:36 p.m. 900 block of Fourth Street; Criminal damage to property.
9:13 p.m. 700 block of Sixth Street; Medical.
10:06 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Complaint.
11:01 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
Friday, July 3
12:04 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
12:18 a.m. 600 block of Greenwood Street; 911 hang up.
1:16 a.m. 600 block of Shannon Street; Alarm.
1:53 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Disturbance.