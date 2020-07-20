Morgan City police radio logs for July 16-19
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, July 16
6:10 a.m., 2300 block of La. 70; Theft.
6:58 a.m.,, 900 block of Ninth Street; Suspicious vehicle.
8:23 a.m., 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Telephone harassment.
9:57 a.m., 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
10:14 a.m., 1200 block of Railroad Avenue; Assistance.
11:02 a.m., 500 block of Greenwood Street; Medical.
11:21 a.m., 3000 block of Keith Street; Fire.
11:23 a.m., La. 182; Assistance.
12:16 p.m., 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; 911 hang up.
1:48 p.m., 700 block of Myrtle Street; Traffic incident.
2:01 p.m., 200 block of Belanger Street; Medical.
3:12 p.m., 1300 block of Oil Tank Alley; Complaint.
3:17 p.m., 700 block of Myrtle Street; Juvenile problem.
3:28 p.m., 1100 block of General Clark Street; Utility.
3:30 p.m., General Clark Street; Complaint.
3:44 p.m., Third Street and Railroad Avenue; Complaint.
4:33 p.m. ,700 block of Greenwood Street; Medical.
4:49 p.m., 3000 block of Lizabeth Drive; Burglary.
4:50 p.m., 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance
5:34 p.m., 800 block of Onstead Street; Damage to property.
6:42 p.m., 500 block of General MacArthur Street; Animal.
6:47 p.m., Brashear Avenue and Fourth Street; Arrest.
7:17 p.m., La. 70; Medical.
8:51 p.m., Greenwood St; Discharge of firearm.
10:18 p.m., 600 block of Egle Street; Juvenile problem.
10:19 p.m., 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Disturbance.
Friday, July 17
12:42 a.m. Lakeside Subdivision; Suspicious vehicle.
2:03 a.m. Apple Street; Complaint.
5:42 a.m., 300 block Grizzaffi; Theft.
5:54 a.m., 600 block Maine; Medical.
9:04 a.m., 6000 block Railroad; Forgery.
10:02 a.m., Front and Levee; Suspicious person.
10:17 a.m., Victor II and Chlotilde; Accident.
10:36 a.m., Victory II Boulevard; Traffic stop.
10:40 a.m., La. 182; Assistance.
10:44 a.m., 300 block Barrow; 911 hang-up.
11:14 a.m., 1000 block Greenwood; Accident.
11:11 a.m., 2000 block of Allison; Removal of subject.
11:15 a.m. 300 block Second; Removal of subject.
12:25 p.m., 7500 block La. 182; Complaint.
12:43 p.m., 00 block Chennault; Officer stand by.
1:55 p.m., 900 block Willard; Medical.
2:24 p.,m., 7700 block La. 182; Disturbance.
3:20 p.m., U.S. 90 East; Reckless driver.
4:01 p.m., 7200 block La. 182; Civil matter.
4:22 p.m., Glenwood and Halsey; Loud music.
4:45 p.m., 7400 block La. 182; Harassment.
5:36 p.m., Area of Glenwood and Halsey; Loud music.
7:25 p.m., 2300 block La. 70; Disturbance.
7:25 p.m., Area of Fourth and Brashear; Suspicious subject.
7:32 p.m., 300 block Second; Remove a subject.
7:56 p.m., Sixth and Greenwood area; Disturbance.
8:06 p.m., 800 block Ditch; Complaint.
9:14 p.m., 500 block Roderick; Battery.
9:41 p.m., 300 block Egle; Animal complaint.
10:57 p.m., 600 block Greenwood; Hang-up call.
11:14 p.m., 5000 block of Railroad; Loud music.
11:23 p.m., 7400 block La. 182; Disturbance.
Saturday, July 18
1:40 a.m., 2300 block La. 70; Medical emergency.
1:43 a.m. 300 block Grizzaffi; Animal complaint.
1:45 a.m., 300 block Second; Complaint.
2:38 a.m., 300 block Garber; Loud music.
3:03 a.m., 2300 block Clements; Suspicious subject.
9:40 a.m., 400 block Fourth; Escort.
9:53 a.m., Lakewood and Pine; Accident.
10:01 a.m., 2400 block Apple; Removal of subject.
10:27 a.m., 500 block Egle; Criminal damage to property.
10:57 a.m., 200 block Bowman; Theft.
11:32 a.m., 300 block Egle; Complaint.
11:43 a.m., 7300 block La. 182; Suspicious person.
12:05 p.m., 1000 block Front; Disturbance.
1:15 p.m., Wytchwood and Walnut; Traffic incident.
1:24 p.m., 300 block Barrow; 911 hang-up.
1:26 p.m., 100 block Federal; Escort.
2:09 p.m., Sixth and Onstead; Traffic incident.
4:32 p.m., 400 block Louisa; Animal
4:40 p.m., 600 block Freret; Medical.
5:12 p.m., 1100 block Dora; Traffic incident.
6:31 p.m., 1500 block North Third; Aggravated battery.
8:15 p.m., 7000 block OF La. 182; Criminal damage to property.
8:42 p.m., 300 block Barrow; 911
10:39 p.m., 7400 block La. 182; Disturbance.
Sunday, July 19
1:12 a.m., 600 block Seventh; Fight.
2:15 a.m., 100 block Chennault; Loud music.
3:29 a.m., 2300 block Clements; Disturbance.
5:10 a.m., 100 block Chennault; Loud music.