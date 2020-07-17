Morgan City police radio logs for July 15-16
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, July 15
6:56 a.m. Sixth and Onstead streets; Reckless driver.
7:01 a.m. 200 block of Aucoin Street; Mentally ill person.
7:45 a.m. 800 block of Fig Street; Juvenile problem.
7:51 a.m. 4000 block of Railroad Avenue; Alarm.
8:22 a.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Arrest.
9:04 a.m. 1400 block of North First Street; Medical.
9:31 a.m. 300 block of Garber Street; Complaint.
10:34 a.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Trespassing.
11:07 a.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Trespassing.
11:50 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.
1:02 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Stalled vehicle.
1:24 p.m. 300 block of Chennault Street; Medical.
2:30 p.m. Old Bridge; Accident.
2:39 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Lost/found property.
3:01 p.m. Pershing Street; Animal.
3:41 p.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Animal.
4:32 p.m. 200 block of Aucoin Street; Damage to property.
5:11 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical.
7:06 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Removal of subject.
8:18 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Theft.
9:10 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
9:50 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Fire alarm.
10:40 p.m. Mallard Street; Medical.
11:33 p.m. Ochsner St. Mary; Complaint.