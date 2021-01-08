Morgan City police radio logs for Jan. 6-7
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, Jan. 6
7:49 a.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Disturbance.
8:56 a.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.
9:42 a.m. 1500 block of Second Street; Medical.
10:19 a.m. 300 block of Leona Street; Disturbance.
12:07 p.m. 500 block of Levee Road; Complaint.
12:27 p.m. 1400 block of Chatsworth Drive; Welfare check.
12:39 p.m. 2000 block of Maple Street; Medical.
1:07 p.m. 300 block of Fourth Street; Officer stand by.
1:12 p.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Medical.
1:29 p.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Com-plaint.
2:59 p.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Disturb-ance.
3:04 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
4:45 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.
4:57 p.m. Fig and Leona streets; Traffic incident.
5:31 p.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Disturb-ance.
7:35 p.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Com-plaint.
7:35 p.m. 1000 block of Second Street; Medical emergency.
7:46 p.m. 900 block of Birch Street; Disturb-ance.
10:23 p.m. 1000 block of Florence Street; Welfare concern.
Thursday, Jan. 7
12:50 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Com-plaint.
1:28 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
2:06 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.
2:28 a.m. Everett and Sixth streets area; Ani-mal complaint.
2:50 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Warrant ; Arrest.
4:46 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.