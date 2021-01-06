Morgan City police radio logs for Jan. 4-5

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Jan. 4

6:39 a.m. 300 block of Greenwood Street; Medical.

7:47 a.m. Grizzaffi Street; Animal.

7:53 a.m. Florence Street; Animal.

8:09 a.m. Morgan City High School; Assistance.

9:13 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Assistance.

10 a.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Animal.

10:11 a.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Damage to property.

10:12 a.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Harass-ment.

10:14 a.m. 700 block of Bush Street; Animal.

10:30 a.m. 900 block of Willow Street; Assis-tance.

10:46 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Accident.

11:09 a.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Com-plaint.

11:46 a.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Accident.

Noon; 8400 block of La. 182; Assistance.

12:14 p.m. Sixth and Arenz streets; Arrest.

12:25 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Assistance.

1:21 p.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Medical.

1:28 p.m. 2300 block of Maple Street; Animal.

1:59 p.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Accident.

2:22 p.m. 1000 block of Marguerite Street; Arrest.

2:47 p.m. Morgan City Junior High School; Juvenile problem.

3:09 p.m. 1700 block of Sixth Street; Medical.

3:21 p.m. Apple Street; Disturbance.

3:36 p.m. 2900 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

4:22 p.m. Grizzaffi Street; Complaint.

9:13 p.m. 100 block of Poncio Street; Removal of subject.

9:37 p.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Com-plaint.

10:13 p.m. 400 block of Garber Street; Fire.

10:21 p.m. 300 block of Union Street; Arrest.

10:55 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.

11:16 p.m. David Drive; Crash

Tuesday, Jan. 5.

1:13 a.m. 700 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Disturbance.