Morgan City police radio logs for Jan. 13-14

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, Jan. 12

7:30 a.m. 1300 block of Railroad Avenue; Fire.

8 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Complaint.

11:06 a.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Disturbance.

11:11 a.m. 200 block of Glenwood Street; Disturbance.

11:13 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Complaint.

11:28 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.

11:31 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Patrol.

12:41 p.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Hit and run.

12:48 p.m. Sixth and Greenwood streets area; Accident.

1:31 p.m. 300 block of Eighth Street; Animal complaint.

1:35 p.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard ; Alarm.

1:54 p.m. 500 block of Justa Street; Theft.

3:13 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

4:04 p.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Suspicious subject.

4:23 p.m. Morgan City to Amelia; Reckless operation.

4:31 p.m. 1000 block of Seventh Street; Assist.

4:34 p.m. 200 block of Roderick Street; Complaint.

4:45 p.m. Myrtle And 90 Area ; Accident.

6:37 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

8:50 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.

10:01 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Officer stand by.

10:38 p.m. Roderick Street and Wytchwood Drive; Animal.

Wednesday, Jan. 13

1:22 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical.