Morgan City police radio logs for Feb. 9
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
7:11 a.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Theft.
8:37 a.m. 500 block of Sixth Street; Animal complaint.
8:57 a.m. Keith Street area; Traffic incident.
9:36 a.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
9:51 a.m. 100 block of Egle Mill Lane; Suspicious vehicle.
9:56 a.m. 500 block of Louisa Street; Suspicious vehicle.
10:04 a.m. Marguerite and Elm streets; Accident.
10:33 a.m. 200 block of Franklin Street; Animal complaint.
11:11 a.m. 500 block of Barrow Street; Medical emergency.
1:31 p.m. 600 block of Shannon Street; Complaint.
2 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Lost wallet.
2:19 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Narcotic investigation.
2:29 p.m. Brashear Exit area; Accident.
2:52 p.m. 1200 block of Maple Street; Complaint.
3:28 p.m. 3000 block of Keith Street; Narcotic investigation.
4:05 p.m. 1800 block of Filmore Street; Complaint.
4:36 p.m. 200 block of Louisa Street; Complaint.
5:19 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Theft.
5:52 p.m. 100 block of South Railroad Avenue; Assistance.
6:59 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Stalled vehicle.
8:18 p.m. 1100 block of Chester Bowles Street; Medical.
8:43 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.
9:29 p.m. 600 block of Marshall Street; Medical.