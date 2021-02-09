Morgan City police radio logs for Feb. 4-8

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, Feb. 4

7:17 a.m. 800 block of Sacred Heart Drive; Assistance.

8:30 a.m. 1500 block of Onstead Street; Medical.

9:28 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Traffic incident.

9:29 a.m. 1600 block of Chestnut Drive; Medical.

10:26 a.m. 1100 block of Federal Avenue; Found item.

10:33 a.m. 6900 block of La. 182; Found item.

11:15 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.

2:40 p.m. 500 block of Leona Street; Welfare check.

4:06 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Hit and run.

4:17 p.m. 1000 block of Fig Street; Suspicious person.

6:32 p.m. 1800 block of Dale Street; Loud music.

6:44 p.m. U.S. 90 Eastbound high rise; Traffic stop/arrest.

6:50 p.m. 900 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.

7:12 p.m. 7100 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

7:37 p.m. Onstead and Sixth streets area; Accident.

9:11 p.m. 1800 block of Dale Street; Stand by.

10:15 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Criminal damage to property.

10:23 p.m. 100 block of Youngswood Road; Suspicious subjects.

11:39 p.m. 1500 block of Second Street; Assistance.

Friday, Feb. 5

3:19 a.m. 300 block of Chennault Street; Suspicious subject.

4:02 a.m. Third and California streets; Assist Berwick Police Department.

5:01 p.m. 6500 block La. 182; Complaint.

5:36 p.m. 200 block Chennault; Medical.

6:18 p.m. Railroad and Roderick; Crash.

9:07 p.m. 2400 block Tiger; Complaint.

11:39 p.m. 1000 block Victor II; Stalled Vehicle.

Saturday, Feb. 6

5:52 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.

9:13 a.m. 300 block of Lawrence Street; Complaint.

9:56 a.m. 2100 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

10:40 a.m. 300 block of Union Street; Harassment.

11:35 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Damage to property.

12:18 p.m. Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.

12:21 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

12:24 p.m. Brownell Homes; Medical.

1:02 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Stand by.

1:37 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Harassment.

3:56 p.m. Tupelo Street; Medical.

4:05 p.m. 500 block of Levee Road; Complaint.

4:27 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical.

5:05 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless operation.

5:20 p.m. Apple Street and Levee Road; Traffic incident.

6:04 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Disturbance.

6:11 p.m. 3000 block of Diane Drive; Animal complaint.

9:06 p.m. 100 block of Poncio Street; Removal of subject.

9:36 p.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Theft.

10:57 p.m. Pecos and Halsey streets; Loud music.

Sunday, Feb. 7

12:36 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.

12:43 a.m. 1800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Suspicious subject.

4:29 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

4:47 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

6:26 a.m. 1400 block of Elm Street; Medical.

7:38 a.m. 100 block of Front Street; Arrest.

8:42 a.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

10:09 a.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Medical.

10:47 a.m. 200 block of Chennault Street; Disturbance.

11:15 a.m. 500 block of General MacArthur Street; Removal of subject.

11:46 a.m. 600 block of Shannon Street; Disturbance.

12:33 p.m. Apple Street; Disturbance.

12:40 p.m. 200 block of Franklin Street; Complaint.

1:24 p.m. 500 block of General MacArthur Street; Stand by.

2:11 p.m. La. 70; Reckless driver.

2:13 p.m. Montana and Front streets; Fire.

2:54 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical.

3:07 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Accident.

3:43 p.m. 400 block of Garber Street; Patrol request.

3:56 p.m. 3200 block of Wytchwood Drove; Medical.

4:21 p.m. 600 block of General Patton Street; Removal of subject.

4:38 p.m. 1600 block of Elm Street; Assistance.

5:18 p.m. 3100 block of Jennie Drive; Complaint.

5:58 p.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Suspicious subject.

6:02 p.m. 400 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

6:08 p.m. 200 block of Levee Road; Disturbance.

6:22 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Animal complaint.

6:28 p.m. Louisiana and Fifth streets; Loud Music.

7:32 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Disturbance.

8 p.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Assistance.

9:27 p.m. 900 block of Cottonwood Street; Removal of subject.

10:12 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic accident.

11:59 p.m. 500 block of Garber Street; Arrest.

Monday, Feb. 8

12:25 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Disturbance.