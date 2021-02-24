Morgan City police radio logs for Feb. 22-23

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Feb. 22

7:56 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; 911 hang up.

10:12 a.m. 2400 block of Pecan Street; Traffic incident.

10:15 a.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Medical.

10:41 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Forgery.

11:16 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.

11:25 a.m. Arenz and Sixth streets; Utilities.

11:29 a.m. 1000 block of Ditch Avenue; Theft.

12:13 p.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious person.

12:30 p.m. Brashear Avenue and La. 70; Traffic incident.

1:22 p.m. 300 block of Leona Street; Complaint.

5:47 p.m. Wytchwood and Walnut drives area; Medical emergency.

6:30 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Accident.

6:44 p.m. 900 block of Hilda Street; Juvenile problems.

8:05 p.m. 1000 block of Cottonwood Street; Animal complaint.

8:51 p.m. 900 block of Willard Street; Welfare concern.

10:23 p.m. 600 block of Grove Street; Threats.

10:50 p.m. Third Street Park area; Suspicious subjects.

Tuesday, Feb. 23

1:42 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Inmate transfer.

2:05 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

2:30 a.m. 900 block of Willard Street; Juvenile missing.