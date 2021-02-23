Morgan City police radio logs for Feb. 19-22

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, Feb. 19

5:10 a.m. Orange Street; 911 hang up.

5:48 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

8:36 a.m. 300 block of Third Street; Medical.

9:27 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Stand by.

10:08 a.m. 400 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

10:29 a.m. Railroad Avenue and East Boulevard; Arrest.

10:55 a.m. 1600 block of Glenmont Street; Animal complaint.

11:05 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Arrest.

11:54 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Disturbance.

12:01 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

2:02 p.m. 700 block of Maine Street; Complaint.

2:22 p.m. 600 block of Fifth Street; Arrest.

2:30 p.m. 300 block of Lawrence Street; Stand by.

4:01 p.m. 700 block of Fourth Street; Assistance.

4:19 p.m. Greenwood Street; Stalled vehicle.

4:20 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

4:21 p.m. Sixth and Onstead streets; Utility.

4:27 p.m. 900 block of Second; Alarm.

4:53 p.m. 2600 block of Hemlock Street; Complaint.

5:37 p.m. 100 block of Oak Street; Disturbance.

5:42 p.m. Sixth and Onstead streets; Utilities.

5:55 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

6:05 p.m. North First Street; Animal.

6:09 p.m. 300 block of Adams Street; Theft.

6:22 p.m. 1800 block of Filmore; Complaint.

6:34 p.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Alarm.

7:03 p.m. Brownell Homes; Removal of subject.

7:43 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Mentally ill person.

8:40 p.m. Hilda and Mayon streets; Suspicious person.

11:35 p.m. Bowman Street; Animal.

11:46 p.m. 300 block of Chennault Street; Removal of subject.

Saturday, Feb. 20

12:16 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Complaint.

1:15 a.m. 1400 block of Bernice Street; Medical.

1:59 a.m. Federal Avenue and Levee Road; Loud music.

2:42 a.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Drug activity.

7:58 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Complaint.

8:11 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.

10:03 a.m. 1600 block of Chatsworth Drive; Assistance.

10:10 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

10:36 a.m. 1400 block of Bernice Street; Assistance.

11:07 a.m. 300 block of Julia Street; Alarm.

11:51 a.m. 600 block of Front Street; Alarm.

12:10 p.m. 6700 block of La. 182; Alarm.

1:04 p.m. 300 block of Lawrence Street; Disturbance.

1:07 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Civil.

2:07 p.m. La. 182 and Myrtle Street; Disturbance.

2:25 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Theft.

4:36 p.m. Bush Street; Complaint.

5:33 p.m. Lake End Park; Assistance.

5:35 p.m. 300 block of Lawrence Street; Stand by.

7:35 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

8:51 p.m. 300 block of Aucoin Street; Animal.

9:45 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driver.

9:53 p.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

10:12 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Stand by.

10:19 p.m. 100 block of Oak Street; Complaint.

10:50 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Fight.

11:15 p.m. Fifth and Greenwood streets; Loud music.

11:31 p.m. 900 block of Federal Avenue; Theft.

11:38 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.

Sunday, Feb. 21

1:07 a.m. Brownell Homes; Medical.

1:30 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.

3:42 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Wreck.

8:59 a.m. 100 block of First Street; 911 hang up.

9:41 a.m. 1400 block of North First Street; Animal complaint.

10:22 a.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Complaint.

10:43 a.m. Amber and Dale streets; Arrest.

10:51 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

11:05 a.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

12:37 p.m. 400 block of Brashear Avenue; Stalled vehicle.

12:37 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Animal complaint.

12:41 p.m. 100 block of First Street; 911 hang up.

1:48 p.m. 2100 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

1:49 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Disturbance.

2:09 p.m. 500 block of Federal Avenue; Arrest.

2:32 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.

2:42 p.m. La. 70; Crash.

2:43 p.m. 100 block of Oak Street; Removal of subject.

3:25 p.m. 300 block of Lawrence Street; Complaint.

4:06 p.m. 2100 block of Federal Avenue; Arrest.

4:10 p.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Complaint.

4:18 p.m. 6500 block of La. 182; Crash.

4:42 p.m. Apple Street; Disturbance.

7:28 p.m. Fifth and Louisiana streets; Loud music.

9:13 p.m. Bernice Street; Suspicious person.

9:17 p.m. Barrow and First streets; Loud music.

Monday, Feb. 22

2:36 a.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Open door.