Morgan City police radio logs for Feb. 18-19

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

5:02 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

6:44 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

7:37 a.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Complaint.

8:56 a.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Suspicious vehicle.

9:32 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Arrest.

11:30 a.m. Onstead Street; Arrest.

12:42 p.m. Levee Road; Traffic incident.

1:26 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Assistance.

1:35 p.m. 800 block of Federal Avenue;Com-plaint.

3:12 p.m. 700 block of General Hodges Street; Complaint.

5:41 p.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Animal complaint.

5:45 p.m. Shaw Drive; Complaint.

5:51 p.m. 700 block of Duke Street; Fight.

5:57 p.m. 1500 block of Victor II Boulevard; Medical.

6:17 p.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Standby.

6:18 p.m. Shaw Drive and Elm Street; Traffic.

6:36 p.m. La. 182 East; Suspicious person.

6:38 p.m. Walmart; Complaint.

7:08 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

7:15 p.m. Seventh Street and La. 182; Stalled vehicle.

9:05 p.m. Eighth Street; Suspicious person.

9:11 p.m. Terrebonne Street and Federal Avenue; Stalled vehicle.

9:31 p.m. 300 block of Railroad Avenue; Warrant.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

1:51 a.m. 1100 block of Chester Bowles Street; Medical.

2:26 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Theft.

2:40 a.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Alarm.