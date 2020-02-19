Morgan City police radio logs for Feb. 17-18
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Monday, Feb. 17
7:35 a.m. 100 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.
8:13 a.m. 100 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.
8:14 a.m. 1500 block of Front Street; Animal complaint.
8:25 a.m. 6600 block of La. 182; Lost and found.
8:25 a.m. 1000 block of Seventh Street; Arrest.
9 a.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Alarm.
9:03 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Suspicious subject.
9:21 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
12:24 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Arrest.
2:30 p.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Burglary.
2:50 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious vehicle.
3:59 p.m. 300 block of Oil Tank Alley; Animal complaint.
4:01 p.m. 2100 block of Sixth Street; Animal complaint.
4:06 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Disturbance.
4:18 p.m. 1000 block of Seventh Street; Stand by.
5:58 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Complaint.
7:12 p.m. Willow Street; Reckless driver.
7:38 p.m. 200 block of Third Street; Medical.
8:47 p.m. 1100 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.
9:55 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Barrel in road.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
3:06 a.m. Cefalu trailer park; Narcotic activity.