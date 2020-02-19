Morgan City police radio logs for Feb. 17-18

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Feb. 17

7:35 a.m. 100 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.

8:13 a.m. 100 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.

8:14 a.m. 1500 block of Front Street; Animal complaint.

8:25 a.m. 6600 block of La. 182; Lost and found.

8:25 a.m. 1000 block of Seventh Street; Arrest.

9 a.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Alarm.

9:03 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Suspicious subject.

9:21 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

12:24 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Arrest.

2:30 p.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Burglary.

2:50 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious vehicle.

3:59 p.m. 300 block of Oil Tank Alley; Animal complaint.

4:01 p.m. 2100 block of Sixth Street; Animal complaint.

4:06 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Disturbance.

4:18 p.m. 1000 block of Seventh Street; Stand by.

5:58 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Complaint.

7:12 p.m. Willow Street; Reckless driver.

7:38 p.m. 200 block of Third Street; Medical.

8:47 p.m. 1100 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

9:55 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Barrel in road.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

3:06 a.m. Cefalu trailer park; Narcotic activity.