Morgan City police radio logs for Feb. 13-14

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, Feb. 13

6 a.m. 1700 block of Mcdermott Drive; Medical.

7:27 a.m. Greenwood Overpass; Open door.

7:55 a.m. 200 block of Everett Street; Animal.

9:18 a.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Medical.

9:36 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Lost/Found.

12:02 p.m. 1200 block of David Drive; 911 hang up.

12:35 p.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Disturbance.

1:45 p.m. Lake Palourde Drive and Justa Street; Frequent patrols.

1:59 p.m. 100 block of Terrebonne Street; Frequent patrols.

2:02 p.m. Morgan City Junior High School; Juvenile problem.

2:39 p.m. 2700 block of Sixth Street; Animal.

3:02 p.m. Walmart; Animal.

3:08 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.

3:53 p.m. Port of Morgan City; Abandoned vehicle.

4:13 p.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.

4:20 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Medical.

6:26 p.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Alarm.

8:02 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

8:15 p.m. 6700 block of La. 182; Patrol request.

8:24 p.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Patrol request.

9:06 p.m. Cherry Street and Short Street; Complaint.

11:28 p.m. 700 block of Front Street; Suspicious vehicle.

11:54 p.m. 900 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

Friday, Feb. 14

1:25 a.m. Hwy 90 East; Arrest.

1:29 a.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Alarm.