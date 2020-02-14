Morgan City police radio logs for Feb. 12-13
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
6:58 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Harassment.
8:04 a.m. 3000 block of Keith Street; Animal.
11:23 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Warrant.
12:37 p.m. 3000 block of Catherine Street; Welfare check.
2:11 p.m. Duke and Sixth streets; Complaint.
2:35 p.m. 300 block of Oriole Street; Disturbance.
2:46 p.m. Victor II Boulevard; Stalled vehicle.
2:59 p.m. 400 block of Aucoin Street; Animal.
3:43 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Animal.
5:50 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Theft.
6:13 p.m. 500 block of Railroad Avenue; Fire.
7:52 p.m. Sixth and Florence streets; Suspicious subject.
7:58 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
8:10 p.m. Federal Avenue and Onstead Street; Suspicious subject.
8:33 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Shoplifter.
8:52 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Medical.
9:01 p.m. 300 block of Franklin Street; Animal complaint.
9:16 p.m. 700 block of Hilda Street; Loud music.
9:31 p.m. Sixth and Terrebonne streets; Suspicious subject.
11:02 p.m. 700 block of Hilda Street; Loud music.
Thursday, Feb. 13
1:42 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Patrol request.
1:45 a.m. 2600 block of Elm Street; 911 hang up.
2:07 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Patrol request.
2:07 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Shoplifter.
3:20 a.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject.
3:29 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject.
4 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Patrol request.