Morgan City police radio logs for Feb. 12-13

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

6:58 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Harassment.

8:04 a.m. 3000 block of Keith Street; Animal.

11:23 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Warrant.

12:37 p.m. 3000 block of Catherine Street; Welfare check.

2:11 p.m. Duke and Sixth streets; Complaint.

2:35 p.m. 300 block of Oriole Street; Disturbance.

2:46 p.m. Victor II Boulevard; Stalled vehicle.

2:59 p.m. 400 block of Aucoin Street; Animal.

3:43 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Animal.

5:50 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Theft.

6:13 p.m. 500 block of Railroad Avenue; Fire.

7:52 p.m. Sixth and Florence streets; Suspicious subject.

7:58 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

8:10 p.m. Federal Avenue and Onstead Street; Suspicious subject.

8:33 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Shoplifter.

8:52 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Medical.

9:01 p.m. 300 block of Franklin Street; Animal complaint.

9:16 p.m. 700 block of Hilda Street; Loud music.

9:31 p.m. Sixth and Terrebonne streets; Suspicious subject.

11:02 p.m. 700 block of Hilda Street; Loud music.

Thursday, Feb. 13

1:42 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Patrol request.

1:45 a.m. 2600 block of Elm Street; 911 hang up.

2:07 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Patrol request.

2:07 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Shoplifter.

3:20 a.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject.

3:29 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject.

4 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Patrol request.