Morgan City police radio logs for Feb. 11-12

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, Feb. 11

5:34 a.m. 1000 block of Clothilde Street; Alarm.

5:40 a.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; 911 hang up.

8:11 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Suspicious vehicle.

8:20 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Theft.

9:02 a.m. 1900 block of Sixth Street; Lost/found property.

10:08 a.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Theft.

12:06 p.m. 800 block of Clothilde Street; Theft.

1:41 p.m. Morgan City High School; Fight.

2:13 p.m. Brownell Homes; Assault.

3:15 p.m. 1800 block of Filmore Street; Juvenile problem.

3:29 p.m. 1100 block of Shaw Street; Complaint.

4:29 p.m. 700 block of Bush Street; Medical.

5:25 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Crash.

5:44 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Disturbance.

6:09 p.m. 500 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.

6:53 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Arrest.

7:16 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

7:51 p.m. 200 block of Second Street; Complaint.

8:13 p.m. Federal Avenue and Hilda Street; Animal complaint.

9:05 p.m. 300 block of Bowman Street; Traffic incident.

11:07 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Arrest.

Friday, Feb. 12

12:28 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical.

12:48 a.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Medical.

4:27 a.m. 300 block of Lawrence Street; Medical.