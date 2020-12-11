Morgan City police radio logs for Dec. 9-10

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Dec. 9

6:53 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Alarm.

7:30 a.m. 1000 block of Clothilde Street; Alarm.

8:06 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Medical.

8:22 a.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Theft.

8:22 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; 911 hang up.

9:06 a.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Found item.

9:10 a.m. Glenwood Street; Assistance.

9:56 a.m. 300 block of Lawrence Street; Complaint.

11:18 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Complaint.

11:21 a.m. 300 block of Third Street; Complaint.

12:29 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Removal of subject.

2:28 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; 911 hang up.

4:21 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.

4:16 p.m. 400 block of Garber Street; Disturbance.

4:52 p.m. Sixth and Aucoin streets; Suspicious person.

5:54 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Remove a subject.

6:16 p.m. 1000 block of Front Street; Criminal damage to property.

6:37 p.m. 2300 block of Clements Street; Assistance.

7:31 p.m. Egle Street near the seawall; Speeders.

8:07 p.m. 2000 block of Federal Avenue; Disturbance/medical.

8:44 p.m. Morgan City area; Be on the lookout teletype.

9:27 p.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Remove subject.

9:32 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Remove subject.

9:56 p.m. La. 70/U.S. 90 Junction Eastbound; Debris in roadway.

10:26 p.m. 300 block of Federal Avenue; Stand by.

10:47 p.m. 600 block of Shannon Street; Disturbance.

11:01 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Suspicious person.

11:10 p.m. 1700 block of West Garner Street; Frequent patrols.

Thursday, Dec. 10

12:03 a.m. 600 block of Shannon Street ; Disturbance.

12:13 a.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Vehicle theft.