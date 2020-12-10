Morgan City police radio logs for Dec. 8-9

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, Dec. 8

6:10 a.m. 1000 block of Willard Street; 911 hang up.

8:23 a.m. 1000 block of Clothilde Street; Alarm.

9:21 a.m. 300 block of Chennault Street; Animal.

9:38 a.m. 1100 block of Railroad Avenue; Frequent patrols.

9:44 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Juvenile problem.

9:56 a.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Alarm.

10:30 a.m. Roselawn Drive; Animal.

10:42 a.m. Ochsner St. Mary; Complaint.

11 a.m. Park Road; Sound of gunshots.

11:06 a.m. 1600 block of Chatsworth Drive; Alarm.

11:08 a.m. 400 block of Bush Street; Theft.

11:18 a.m. 300 block of Sixth Street; Accident.

11:37 a.m. La. 182; Reckless driver.

11:53 a.m. Maple and Hickory streets; Loud music.

12:05 p.m. Wren Street; Complaint.

12:51 p.m. 1300 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

1:02 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Animal.

1:26 p.m. Federal Avenue and Duke Street; Animal.

1:59 p.m. Iowa Street; Juvenile problem.

2:15 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Arrest.

3:08 p.m. 1100 block of Second Street; Animal.

3:23 p.m. Mallard Street; Loud music.

3:41 p.m. Wren Street; Complaint.

4:17 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Debris in road.

4:25 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Assistance.

5:10 a.m. 800 block of Fig Street; Animal.

5:31 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Lost and found.

6:34 p.m. 6600 block of La. 182; Reckless operation.

7:19 p.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Arrest.

7:51 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Criminal damage to property.

8:21 p.m. 1100 block of Chester Bowles Street; Complaint.

8:54 p.m. La. 182 and Aycock Street; Loud music.

10:41 p.m. 900 block of Federal Avenue; Animal complaint.

11:02 p.m. 300 block of South Railroad Avenue; Juvenile problem.

Wednesday, Dec. 9

1:02 a.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Complaint.