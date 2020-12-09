Morgan City police radio logs for Dec. 7-8
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Monday, Dec. 7
5:49 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Medical.
6:14 p.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; Animal complaint.
6:36 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
8:17 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
8:28 p.m. 1000 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.
9:04 p.m. 500 block of Belanger Street; Welfare concern.
9:45 p.m. 400 block of Seventh Street; Medical.
9:57 p.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Animal complaint.
10:59 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
11:17 p.m. 300 block of Chennault Street; Complaint.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
12:07 a.m. Aucoin and Second streets; Complaint.
12:19 a.m. 300 block of Bowman Street; Complaint.
1:56 a.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Medical.
2:30 a.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Disturbance.