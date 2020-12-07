Morgan City police radio logs for Dec. 3-4

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, Dec. 3

7:21 a.m. 2400 block of Maple Street; Assistance.

7:53 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Juvenile problems.

8:58 a.m. 1000 block of First Street; Medical.

9:54 a.m. 1000 block of Marguerite Street; 911 hang up.

11:09 a.m. Willard and Eighth streets; Animal.

11:35 a.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Assistance.

11:55 a.m. 300 block of Greenwood Street; Alarm.

1:40 p.m. 3300 block of Catherine Street; Medical.

2:45 p.m. 400 block of Garber Street; Disturbance.

3:12 p.m. 6th and Marguerite Street; Complaint.

3:23 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Disturbance.

3:55 p.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Medical.

3:58 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Complaint.

4:50 p.m. 200 block of Chennault Street; Medical.

5:48 p.m. 900 block of Willard Street; Stand by.

6:10 p.m. 200 block of Aucoin Street; Welfare concern.

6:38 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Warrant/arrest.

7:34 p.m. 800 block of Sycamore Street; Complaint.

8:33 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Reckless driver/citation.

9:03 p.m. 200 block of Belanger Street; Medical emergency/arrest.

11:44 p.m. Bowman Street area; Animal complaint.

Friday, Dec. 4

12:41 a.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Disturbance.

1:24 a.m. 400 block of Halsey Street; Disturbance.

1:47 a.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard and La. 182 area; Traffic stop/arrest.