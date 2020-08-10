Morgan City police radio logs for Aug. 6

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, Aug. 6

6:37 a.m. 6000 block of Railroad Avenue; Alarm.

7:05 a.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Medical emergency.

9:05 a.m. Freret and Everett streets area; Suspicious subject.

9:38 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Theft.

10:12 a.m. Chestnut and Wytchwood drives area; Assistance.

10:26 a.m. 700 block of Louisa Street; Criminal damage to property.

10:26 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Warrant.

11:20 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Hang up call.

11:51 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Paraphernalia.

12:11 p.m. 200 block of Third Street; Battery.

1:53 p.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Medical emergency.

2:11 p.m. 900 block of Third Street; Telephone Harassment.

2:46 p.m. 700 block of Sixth Street; Medical emergency.

4:24 p.m. 1100 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

5:13 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Theft.

6:36 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Officer stand by.

7:18 p.m. 500 block of Fifth Street; Theft.

7:21 p.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Welfare check.

9:51 p.m. 600 block of Third Street; Disturbance.

10:31 p.m. Maple and Onstead streets; Reckless driving.

11:11 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Complaint.