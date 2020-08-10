Morgan City police radio logs for Aug. 6
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, Aug. 6
6:37 a.m. 6000 block of Railroad Avenue; Alarm.
7:05 a.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Medical emergency.
9:05 a.m. Freret and Everett streets area; Suspicious subject.
9:38 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Theft.
10:12 a.m. Chestnut and Wytchwood drives area; Assistance.
10:26 a.m. 700 block of Louisa Street; Criminal damage to property.
10:26 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Warrant.
11:20 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Hang up call.
11:51 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Paraphernalia.
12:11 p.m. 200 block of Third Street; Battery.
1:53 p.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Medical emergency.
2:11 p.m. 900 block of Third Street; Telephone Harassment.
2:46 p.m. 700 block of Sixth Street; Medical emergency.
4:24 p.m. 1100 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
5:13 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Theft.
6:36 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Officer stand by.
7:18 p.m. 500 block of Fifth Street; Theft.
7:21 p.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Welfare check.
9:51 p.m. 600 block of Third Street; Disturbance.
10:31 p.m. Maple and Onstead streets; Reckless driving.
11:11 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Complaint.