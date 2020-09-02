Morgan City police radio logs for Aug. 31-Sept. 1
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Monday, Aug. 31
5:43 a.m. Federal and Railroad avenues; Complaint.
6:46 a.m. 800 block of Marshall Street; Medical.
6:54 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.
7 a.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.
7:02 a.m. 1900 block of Cedar Street; Complaint.
8:20 a.m. 600 block of First Street; Lost and found.
9:25 a.m. 600 block of General McArthur Street; Telephone harassment.
9:49 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Civil.
9:49 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Theft.
9:52 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.
10:34 a.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Complaint.
10:36 a.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Theft.
10:51 a.m. 200 block of Canary Street; Medical.
10:53 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; Medical.
11:17 a.m. 1300 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.
11:31 a.m. La. 70; Crash.
11:58 a.m. 400 block of Aucoin Street; Animal complaint.
12:18 p.m. 800 block of Levee Road; Complaint.
12:41 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Animal complaint.
12:54 p.m. La. 182 West; Assistance.
1:21 p.m. 1000 block of Fourth Street; Lost and found.
1:27 p.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Theft.
1:57 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; 911 hang up.
2:07 p.m. 300 block of Louisa Street; Telephone harassment.
2:08 p.m. 600 block of Fig Street; Complaint.
2:36 p.m. 200 block of Bowman Street; Medical.
3:17 p.m. 500 block of Hilda Street; Suspicious subject.
3:22 p.m. Veterans Boulevard; Welfare concern.
4:12 p.m. Duke Street; Complaint.
4:36 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
4:42 p.m. 1500 block of North First Street; Complaint.
4:58 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Stand by.
5:05 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Removal of subject.
5:08 p.m. 600 block of Maine Street; Medical.
5:14 p.m. 8400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
5:20 p.m. Fifth Street and Brashear Avenue; Arrest.
5:56 p.m. Berwick; Arrest.
6:10 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Removal of subject.
6:27 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Theft.
6:29 p.m. 1200 block of Spruce Street; Loud music.
6:43 p.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Complaint.
7:07 p.m. Railroad Avenue and Fourth Street; Arrest.
7:19 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.
8:12 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
8:13 p.m. Federal Avenue and Arenz Street; Arrest.
8:28 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.
9:48 p.m. 1200 block of Spruce Street; Medical.
Tuesday, Sept. 1
12:42 a.m. Marquis Manor; Suspicious person.
4:26 a.m. Ochsner St. Mary; 911 hang up.