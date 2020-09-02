Morgan City police radio logs for Aug. 31-Sept. 1

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Aug. 31

5:43 a.m. Federal and Railroad avenues; Complaint.

6:46 a.m. 800 block of Marshall Street; Medical.

6:54 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.

7 a.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.

7:02 a.m. 1900 block of Cedar Street; Complaint.

8:20 a.m. 600 block of First Street; Lost and found.

9:25 a.m. 600 block of General McArthur Street; Telephone harassment.

9:49 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Civil.

9:49 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Theft.

9:52 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.

10:34 a.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Complaint.

10:36 a.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Theft.

10:51 a.m. 200 block of Canary Street; Medical.

10:53 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; Medical.

11:17 a.m. 1300 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

11:31 a.m. La. 70; Crash.

11:58 a.m. 400 block of Aucoin Street; Animal complaint.

12:18 p.m. 800 block of Levee Road; Complaint.

12:41 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Animal complaint.

12:54 p.m. La. 182 West; Assistance.

1:21 p.m. 1000 block of Fourth Street; Lost and found.

1:27 p.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Theft.

1:57 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; 911 hang up.

2:07 p.m. 300 block of Louisa Street; Telephone harassment.

2:08 p.m. 600 block of Fig Street; Complaint.

2:36 p.m. 200 block of Bowman Street; Medical.

3:17 p.m. 500 block of Hilda Street; Suspicious subject.

3:22 p.m. Veterans Boulevard; Welfare concern.

4:12 p.m. Duke Street; Complaint.

4:36 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

4:42 p.m. 1500 block of North First Street; Complaint.

4:58 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Stand by.

5:05 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Removal of subject.

5:08 p.m. 600 block of Maine Street; Medical.

5:14 p.m. 8400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

5:20 p.m. Fifth Street and Brashear Avenue; Arrest.

5:56 p.m. Berwick; Arrest.

6:10 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Removal of subject.

6:27 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Theft.

6:29 p.m. 1200 block of Spruce Street; Loud music.

6:43 p.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Complaint.

7:07 p.m. Railroad Avenue and Fourth Street; Arrest.

7:19 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

8:12 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

8:13 p.m. Federal Avenue and Arenz Street; Arrest.

8:28 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

9:48 p.m. 1200 block of Spruce Street; Medical.

Tuesday, Sept. 1

12:42 a.m. Marquis Manor; Suspicious person.

4:26 a.m. Ochsner St. Mary; 911 hang up.