Morgan City police radio logs for Aug. 28-31

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, Aug. 28

8:45 a.m. Marquis Manor area; Vehicle burglary.

8:51 a.m. 1900 block of Levee Road; Missing person.

9:15 a.m. Ditch Avenue area; Animal complaint.

9:55 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Hang up call.

10:30 a.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Welfare concern.

10:46 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

11:06 a.m. 1200 block of Cedar Street; Complaint.

11:17 a.m. 100 block of South Railroad Avenue; Theft.

11:23 a.m. 1100 block of David Drive; Complaint.

11:39 a.m. 1000 block of Belanger Street; Telephone harassment.

1 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Animal complaint.

1:06 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Complaint.

1:24 p.m. 300 block of Lawrence Street; Disturbance.

1:48 p.m. 100 block of Youngs Road; Alarm.

2:52 p.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Telephone harassment.

3:28 p.m. 900 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Traffic stop/arrest.

5:03 p.m. Fifth and Main streets area; Disturbance.

6:06 p.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Disturbance.

6:35 p.m. Apple Street and Levee Road; Fireworks

6:47 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Stalled vehicle.

7:02 p.m. 600 block of Seventh Street; Disturbance.

7:07 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Frequent patrols.

7:44 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Theft.

7:57 p.m. Garber Street; Frequent patrols.

10:18 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Stalled vehicle.

Saturday, Aug. 29

2:44 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Harassment.

8:58 a.m. 300 block of Franklin Street; Theft.

10:35 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard ; Complaint.

11:26 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Criminal damage to property.

11:52 a.m. 200 block of Terrebonne Street; Suspicious vehicle.

12:59 p.m. 200 block of Aucoin Street; Complaint.

1:20 p.m. 500 block of Fifth Street; Open door.

1:56 p.m. 300 block of Franklin Street; Theft.

3:20 p.m. 500 block of Second Street; Theft.

3:29 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

5:07 p.m. Grizzaffi Trailer Park area; Stand by.

5:37 p.m. 300 block of Louisa Street; Animal.

5:57 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

6:16 p.m. Brashear Avenue and Fourth Street; Suspicious person.

7:49 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical.

8:11 p.m. Glenwood and Halsey streets; Loud music.

8:36 p.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Disturbance.

8:43 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

9:14 p.m. 600 block of Bowman Street; Loud music.

10:08 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Medical.

11:09 p.m. 300 block of Federal Avenue; Disturbance.

11:58 p.m. Sixth and Bowman streets; 911 hang up.

Sunday, Aug. 30

12:16 a.m. 200 block of Chennault Street; Loud music.

2:15 a.m. Fifth and Freret streets; Medical.

8:50 a.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Assistance.

8:53 a.m. 300 block of Lawrence Street; Stand by.

9:16 a.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Medical emergency.

9:54 a.m. 1000 block of Seventh Street; Complaint.

10:14 a.m. 600 block of Bowman Street; Complaint.

10:45 a.m. 1700 block of Federal Avenue; Medical emergency.

12:03 p.m. 300 block of Chennault Street; Animal complaint.

12:44 p.m. 600 block of Shannon Street; Assistance.

12:59 p.m. La. 70 Lake End Park area; Medical emergency.

1:27 p.m. 400 block of Duke Street; Complaint.

2:22 p.m. 900 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.

2:37 p.m. 100 block of Youngs Road; Alarm.

2:53 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Stand by.

3:29 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Accident.

4:05 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Remove a subject.

4:18 p.m. La. 182 near Walgreens; Accident.

5 p.m. 500 block of Bush Street; Complaint.

5:34 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Welfare check.

6:13 p.m. 700 block of David Drive; Suspicious vehicle.

6:14 p.m. 1400 block of Ellzey Street; Animal.

7:14 p.m. 1000 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.

7:20 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driving.

7:37 p.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Alarm.

8:36 p.m. 600 block of Grove Street; Suspicious activity.

9:01 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Hit and run.

9:35 p.m. 1600 block of North Second Street; Accident.

9:45 p.m. 100 block of Canary Street; Hit and run.

10:23 p.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Disturbance.

10:54 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

11:07 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.

11:16 p.m. 700 block of Arizona Street; Removal of subject.

Monday, Aug. 31

5:12 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Reckless driving.