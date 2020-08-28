Morgan City police radio logs for Aug. 24-25

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Aug. 24

5:37 a.m. 1600 block of Glenmont Street; Vehicle burglary.

6:26 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

8:19 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Vehicle burglary.

8:28 a.m. 900 block of Walnut Drive; Criminal trespassing.

9:03 a.m. 200 block of Aucoin Street; Theft of utilities.

9:30 a.m. 2100 block of Federal Avenue ; Complaint.

10:12 a.m. 300 block of Lawrence Street; Complaint.

11:31 a.m. Fifth Street; Complaint.

11:51 a.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Remove subject.

1:57 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Remove subject.

1:59 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Theft.

2:25 p.m. 3200 block of Karen Drive; Vehicle burglary.

2:55 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Accident.

4:22 p.m. 1200 block of Clothilde Street; Alarm.

4:31 p.m. 300 block of Brashear Avenue; Telephone harassment.

5:09 p.m. 900 block of Garden Street; Remove subject.

5:28 p.m. 900 block of Chestnut Drive; Complaint.

5:36 p.m. 1300 block of Chestnut Drive; Complaint.

6:05 p.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical.

7:20 p.m. Poncio Street and Railroad Avenue; Medical.

7:44 p.m. 1000 block of Shaw Street; Disturbance.

7:46 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Juvenile problem.

8:10 p.m. 700 block of Fourth Street; Removal of subject.

8:28 p.m. Roderick Street; Criminal damage to property.

9:07 p.m. 800 block of Fig Street; Complaint.

9:18 p.m. 1000 block of Sycamore; Disturbance.

9:18 p.m. 700 block of Maryland Street; Disturbance.

9:24 p.m. 200 block of Belanger Street; Disturbance.

10:27 p.m. 400 block of Fourth Street; Suspicious subject.

10:56 p.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Removal of subject.

Tuesday, Aug. 25

1:20 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject.

3:04 a.m. 600 block of Onstead Street; Alarm.

3:51 a.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Juvenile problem.