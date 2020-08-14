Morgan City police radio logs for Aug. 10-13
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605.
Monday, Aug. 10
7:33 A.M. 700 block of Justa Street; Disturbance.
7:41 A.M. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical.
8:12 A.M. 400 block of Belanger Street; Suspicious Person.
2:09 P.M. 300 block of Second Street; Disturbance.
2:24 P.M. 1100 block of Florence Street; Frequent Patrols.
2:54 P.M. U.S. 90 West; Reckless Driving.
3:44 P.M. U.S. 90 West; Reckless Driving.
6:22 P.M. 2000 block of Allison Street; Execute Search Warrant; Arrest.
10:01 P.M. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
12:38 A.M. 700 block of Onstead Street; Complaint.
12:57 A.M. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.
4:08 A.M. Canton Street; Assist Berwick.
5:39 a.m. 600 block of General McArthur Street; Medical.
5:41 a.m. Marguerite Street and Victor II Boulevard; Accident.
6:11 a.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.
7:24 a.m. Hickory and Cedar streets; Suspicious person.
9:35 a.m. 400 block of Bush Street; Complaint.
10:03 a.m. 400 block of Ninth Street; Theft.
10:32 a.m. 700 block of Willow Street; Officer stand by.
10:37 a.m. 3000 block of Lake Palourde Drive; Alarm.
11:26 a.m. Federal Avenue and Bowman Street; Complaint.
11:53 a.m. 900 block of Third Street; Harassment.
1:34 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Harassment.
2:04 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Accident.
2:15 p.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Medical.
3:08 p.m. 1600 block of Front Street; Alarm.
3:17 p.m. 700 block of Hilda Street; Complaint.
3:34 p.m. 700 block of Freret Street; Found item.
4:32 p.m. 300 block of Aucoin Street; Disturbance.
4:47 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.
5:33 p.m. 600 block of Willow Street; Complaint.
5:47 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
7:01 p.m. 1000 block of La 70; Accident.
7:22 p.m. 1100 block of Sixth Street; Telephone harassment.
9:16 p.m. U.S. 90 westbound High Rise past Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard; Suspicious subject.
10:12 p.m. Amelia to Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City; Assist St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.
10:25 p.m. 100 block of Oak Street; Complaint.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
12:28 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
12:46 a.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject; Arrest.
4 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.
7:09 a.m. 600 block of Shannon Street; Complaint.
8:03 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Criminal damage to property.
9:08 a.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.
9:09 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; 911 hang up.
9:12 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Crash.
9:12 a.m. 400 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.
9:38 a.m. 100 block of Everett Street; Complaint.
9:46 a.m. 200 block of Aucoin Street; Complaint.
10:45 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Removal of subject.
10:49 a.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Arrest.
10:52 a.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Suspicious subject.
11 a.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Juvenile problem.
11:34 a.m. 1100 block of Second Street; Complaint.
11:48 a.m. 1300 block of Nebraska Street; Arrest.
Noon; 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Removal of subject.
12:09 p.m. 600 block of Seventh Street; Telephone harassment.
12:15 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.
12:23 p.m. Federal & Everett streets; Crash.
1:15 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Complaint.
1:23 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
1:43 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
1:44 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
1:57 p.m. 900 block of Fig; Street Alarm.
1:57 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.
1:59 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; 911 hang up.
2:15 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical.
2:40 p.m. 7100 block of Park Road; Civil.
3:48 p.m. 400 block of First Street; Removal of subject.
4:27 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Theft.
4:42 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; 911 hang up.
5:50 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
6:03 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Complaint.
6:05 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Theft.
7:10 p.m. Ditch Avenue; Disturbance.
7:34 p.m. 700 block of Maine Street; Animal.
9:49 p.m. 700 block of Hilda Street; Medical.
Thursday, Aug. 13
12:17 a.m. Terrebonne Street; Missing person (found).
3:19 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Complaint.