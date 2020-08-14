Morgan City police radio logs for Aug. 10-13

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Aug. 10

7:33 A.M. 700 block of Justa Street; Disturbance.

7:41 A.M. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical.

8:12 A.M. 400 block of Belanger Street; Suspicious Person.

2:09 P.M. 300 block of Second Street; Disturbance.

2:24 P.M. 1100 block of Florence Street; Frequent Patrols.

2:54 P.M. U.S. 90 West; Reckless Driving.

3:44 P.M. U.S. 90 West; Reckless Driving.

6:22 P.M. 2000 block of Allison Street; Execute Search Warrant; Arrest.

10:01 P.M. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.

Tuesday, Aug. 11

12:38 A.M. 700 block of Onstead Street; Complaint.

12:57 A.M. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

4:08 A.M. Canton Street; Assist Berwick.

5:39 a.m. 600 block of General McArthur Street; Medical.

5:41 a.m. Marguerite Street and Victor II Boulevard; Accident.

6:11 a.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.

7:24 a.m. Hickory and Cedar streets; Suspicious person.

9:35 a.m. 400 block of Bush Street; Complaint.

10:03 a.m. 400 block of Ninth Street; Theft.

10:32 a.m. 700 block of Willow Street; Officer stand by.

10:37 a.m. 3000 block of Lake Palourde Drive; Alarm.

11:26 a.m. Federal Avenue and Bowman Street; Complaint.

11:53 a.m. 900 block of Third Street; Harassment.

1:34 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Harassment.

2:04 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Accident.

2:15 p.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Medical.

3:08 p.m. 1600 block of Front Street; Alarm.

3:17 p.m. 700 block of Hilda Street; Complaint.

3:34 p.m. 700 block of Freret Street; Found item.

4:32 p.m. 300 block of Aucoin Street; Disturbance.

4:47 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

5:33 p.m. 600 block of Willow Street; Complaint.

5:47 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

7:01 p.m. 1000 block of La 70; Accident.

7:22 p.m. 1100 block of Sixth Street; Telephone harassment.

9:16 p.m. U.S. 90 westbound High Rise past Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard; Suspicious subject.

10:12 p.m. Amelia to Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City; Assist St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

10:25 p.m. 100 block of Oak Street; Complaint.

Wednesday, Aug. 12

12:28 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

12:46 a.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject; Arrest.

4 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.

7:09 a.m. 600 block of Shannon Street; Complaint.

8:03 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Criminal damage to property.

9:08 a.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.

9:09 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; 911 hang up.

9:12 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Crash.

9:12 a.m. 400 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.

9:38 a.m. 100 block of Everett Street; Complaint.

9:46 a.m. 200 block of Aucoin Street; Complaint.

10:45 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Removal of subject.

10:49 a.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Arrest.

10:52 a.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Suspicious subject.

11 a.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Juvenile problem.

11:34 a.m. 1100 block of Second Street; Complaint.

11:48 a.m. 1300 block of Nebraska Street; Arrest.

Noon; 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Removal of subject.

12:09 p.m. 600 block of Seventh Street; Telephone harassment.

12:15 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.

12:23 p.m. Federal & Everett streets; Crash.

1:15 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Complaint.

1:23 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

1:43 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

1:44 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

1:57 p.m. 900 block of Fig; Street Alarm.

1:57 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.

1:59 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; 911 hang up.

2:15 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical.

2:40 p.m. 7100 block of Park Road; Civil.

3:48 p.m. 400 block of First Street; Removal of subject.

4:27 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Theft.

4:42 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; 911 hang up.

5:50 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

6:03 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Complaint.

6:05 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Theft.

7:10 p.m. Ditch Avenue; Disturbance.

7:34 p.m. 700 block of Maine Street; Animal.

9:49 p.m. 700 block of Hilda Street; Medical.

Thursday, Aug. 13

12:17 a.m. Terrebonne Street; Missing person (found).

3:19 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Complaint.